Small business that didn’t receive or were not able to get grants or loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program earlier this year have another chance at getting the money they need to stay afloat.
Starting Monday, those small businesses, ones with 25 or fewer workers, can apply for grants and loans of up to $35,000 under a program created with unanimous and bipartisan support by the Colorado Legislature during this year’s session.
The program is designed to help the smallest of businesses in the state, particularly those in rural areas that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and what it did to the economy, said sponsors of the bill that created it.
Sens. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, and Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, said they introduced SB222 that created the Energize Colorado Gap Fund with Reps. Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Mary Young, D-Greeley, because there were so many small businesses that weren’t able to take advantage of that Small Business Administration program, partly because they just didn’t have the wherewithal to apply for one reason or another.
“The PPP program, good start, great results for a lot of Colorado companies, but it left some folks behind,” Bridges said.
“I had small business owners in my district calling me up with gratitude that they got money, and then I got calls from others calling me up in tears that they didn’t,” Winter added. “They didn’t have the right relationship with their banks, the application process was complicated or they didn’t make it across the finish line. For them, getting that PPP loan was the difference between laying off their employees. It was the difference between paying their mortgage and staying open and feeding their own families.”
While the program is aimed at all small businesses, priorities will we afforded to those that are in rural areas of less than 50,000 in population, are in the tourism industry, have limited or no access to capital financing or other government loan or grant programs, and are owned by minorities, veterans, Native Americans or women.
Bridges said that while the program isn’t open to businesses that already received PPP loans, which were approved by Congress as part of one of its coronavirus relief bills, those that didn’t get enough — less than $25,000 — still can qualify.
Initial funding for the program, $25 million, stems from money the state received from one of the congressional coronavirus bills, but at least another $5 million has been raised from private sources, with more funding possible.
Under the program, businesses can qualify for up to $15,000 in grants and $20,000 in low-interest loans.
Interest rates on the loans will be zero for the first four months, 1% for 12 months, and 1.5% for any longer terms, which could be up to three years.
“What is the Gap Fund? It’s a public-private philanthropic alliance raising funds to help save small businesses throughout the state, particularly businesses owned by women, businesses owned by minorities, businesses owned by veterans and businesses located in rural areas,” said Kent Thiry, chairman of the executive committee of the fund. “We all know that these four populations, even pre-COVID, suffered special challenges and obstacles in trying to get access to capital. Those challenges, that gap between them and others, is only made worse by COVID.”
The law that created the fund also stipulates that at least $5 million goes to tourism-related businesses.
Because of the population criteria in the law, Grand Junction businesses would not be eligible because its population exceeds 50,000, but Fruita and Palisade businesses are qualified.
Under the bill, unincorporated areas of the county that are at least 10 miles away from a highly populated municipality also can qualify. That includes parts of Mesa counties, and all of Garfield, Delta, Montrose, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.