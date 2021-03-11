Gov. Jared Polis and legislative leaders from both sides of the political aisle unveiled a $700 million stimulus plan Wednesday aimed at helping the state’s businesses and workers recover faster from the pandemic economy.
The Colorado Recovery Plan is aimed at five chief goals: Strengthening small businesses, revitalizing infrastructure, supporting families, developing the state’s workforce and investing in rural Colorado.
None of the money to pay for this is from the $1.9 trillion COVID aid package approved by Congress on Wednesday, but from the $3.5 billion the Colorado Legislature had cut from the budget last year because of fears over what the pandemic would do to the economy.
Although many businesses were shuttered and unemployment surged, the state’s revenues weren’t as bad as originally thought.
“We’ve lost 6,000 Coloradans, we’ve had a lot of folks unemployed, but we did prepare for worse,” Polis said at a press conference along with legislative leaders from both parties and both chambers of the Legislature.
“We prepared for longer term disruptions to the supply chain, longer term disruptions to tourism and recreation, and greater devastation to the state budget,” the governor added. “Thankfully, those worse-case scenarios didn’t come to pass, so we have one-time, carry-forward funds with the opportunity to jump-start Colorado’s recovery.”
The package calls for 40 separate proposals that likely will appear in 40 or more separate bills before the Legislature.
They include things such as:
■ $10-$15 million in grants to businesses with 25 or fewer employees.
■ $40-$50 million to small restaurants and bars to retain the sales tax revenues they collect.
■ $10 million to businesses in advanced industries that create new jobs.
■ $20-$30 million for new startups.
■ $170 million for shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
■ $30 million to revitalize main streets.
■ $50-$70 million for broadband infrastructure.
■ $5-$10 million for school tutoring and summer school programs.
■ $8-$9 million for school mental health screenings.
■ $5-$10 million for child care business support.
■ $10-$15 million to put homeless into homes.
■ $10 million for school construction and repairs.
■ $15-$25 million to the state’s workforce center.
■ $10-$15 million in scholarships to people who started college but couldn’t finish.
“Senate Republicans are focused on three items: Getting people back to work, getting students back to school and roads and bridges,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Highlands Ranch.
“Those three pots are the pots that affect every single family in this state,” added House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland. “You’ve got families who are trying to hold on to a job, want to make sure that they get a raise, want to make sure that their kids can go back to school. There are a lot of things in this package that are going to help families.”
While some elements of the package will help rural Colorado just as much as urban parts of the state, such as infrastructure, business aid and broadband, the fifth goal — rural Colorado — offers even more.
That includes up to $15 million for wildfire mitigation and risk mitigation grants, up to $25 million to restore watersheds damaged by last year’s fires and up to $15 million to the newly created Just Transition Office, which works to help assist people in starting new careers, such as displaced coal miners.
The package also calls for more money to the Rural Jump Start program first started in Mesa County, improving the agriculture supply chain and helping to create new markets for the state’s farmers and ranchers.
It also includes money for renewable energy projects, drought response, the National Western Stock Show and the Colorado State Fair.