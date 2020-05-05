The state lawmakers who had introduced a controversial bill to create a public option for health care withdrew their measure Monday.
The lawmakers — Reps. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, and Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail — said they did so because it was not possible given the COVID-19 pandemic to get “relevant” stakeholders together to work on the measure, HB1349.
That explanation makes little sense given the ability to use internet connections that have become popular during the coronavirus, such as Zoom or GoToMeeting, but does follow what House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, said about bills with large fiscal impacts.
The lawmakers said those stakeholders, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, are too busy right now taking care of patients. Those medical providers, however, all have paid professional organizations that generally do the talking for them when it comes to public policy and dealing with lawmakers on proposed legislation.
That measure to create a new insurance option on the state’s health care exchange would have cost nearly $1 million to implement.
Despite wide support for the idea, opposition to it was growing.
The Colorado Hospital Association, for example, said the idea should focus more on Coloradans who have no health care, and not be opened up to everyone. Doing so could end up hurting the state’s health insurance marketplace, rather than helping it, the association has said.
The lawmakers said they planned to bring the idea back next year.
“While our state battles COVID-19, we note that this crisis is illuminating the vast gaps in our health care system,” Roberts said in a press release. “As the economic devastation unfolds and more Coloradans lose their access to employer-based insurance, it’s more clear than ever that our system is broken and that Coloradans deserve more choice and lower prices.”
Under the bill, the state’s insurance commissioner was charged with designing a plan that private carriers would be required to offer, but only for the individual market on the state’s health care exchange, known as Connect for Health Colorado.
The goal was that by requiring an additional public option, it would increase competition in the marketplace, thus forcing private carriers to lower premiums, particularly in parts of the state such as the Western Slope that have only one option.
The lawmakers said it was ironic that they wouldn’t be able to push the measure through at a time when many Coloradans were losing their health insurance plan due to layoffs caused by the pandemic.