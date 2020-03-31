The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center is pushing to increase the number of intensive care unit beds around the state to deal with a possible surge in people testing positive and in need of hospitalization because of the COVID-19 virus.
Currently, there are 2,627 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Colorado, 414 of whom have been hospitalized. There are now 51 confirmed deaths from the virus.
In expectation of a major increase in the need for ICU beds, the center hopes to add 1,000 more beds by May and another 5,000 by this summer. The center estimates that there are about 1,850 ICU beds in hospitals across the state.
But in case any surge of the virus comes sooner than a month from now, each health care facility in the state is working to take patients out of their ICUs as soon as medically possible and place them into acute care or lower-needs beds, the center said.
“In order to open up beds in the acute care setting, ambulatory surgical centers will receive patients from acute care hospitals who are close to discharge or awaiting admission to other facilities,” the center said in a press release. “These ambulatory surgical centers are capable of providing medical oversight for those patients who need it, and most of the centers have space, staff and resources available since elective surgeries are being delayed.”
The center said beds that open up in acute care centers could then be turned into ICU beds.
As local health department officials have said for some time, the center also is working with health departments and emergency operations centers to identify alternative care sites, such as repurposing some medical facilities that are underused.
Additionally, the center is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to identify other possible locations, such as hotels, dormitories and vacant buildings that could be retooled as medical facilities.
The Colorado State Architect’s Office is helping to identify state buildings that could qualify.