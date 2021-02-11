Displaced workers who saw their federal unemployment aid run out before several programs ended in December can reopen or file new claims under renewed programs later this month.
Starting Feb. 22, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that it will be ready to allow more people to renew their expired filings or apply for the first time to get money approved by Congress before the end of last year.
That includes three renewed federal programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for self-employed and gig workers, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to extend by 13 more weeks regular unemployment insurance benefits that had reached the 26-week limit, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, an additional $300 a week for everyone still receiving aid.
“We know that many Coloradans are facing extreme economic hardships right now, and have been anxiously waiting for the ability to apply for these added benefits,” said Joe Barela, executive director of the department. “The phased-in rollout of the program has been frustrating for many, however, our priority has been to get benefits in the hands of the most eligible claimants we could feasibly reach at one time.”
Phase 1 of the rollout, which began late last month, were for unemployed workers whose benefits were cut off when the old programs expired on Dec. 26. Under those reopened claims, the state has already paid out more than $166 million in benefits, backdating them to Dec. 27.
Getting those programs back into place were delayed because Congress waited to approve renewing them, President Donald Trump delayed signing the bill and the U.S. Department of Labor delayed issuing needed guidelines on how the money is to be doled out, department officials said.
Also complicating the rollout was the department’s decision to switch over to a newer and more secure computer filing system called MyUI+, something it had planned to do last year but delayed because of the pandemic.
“We may have some kinks to work out, but our new, modernized cloud-based system will allow for much speedier implementation of future pandemic assistance legislation that we expect to come from the new administration,” Barela said. “While we continue to do everything we can to get struggling Coloradans the financial assistance they need, our long-term goal has and always will be to help unemployed workers find meaningful jobs.”
That new system, along with stricter guidelines from the feds, also will allow the state to do a better job of catching fraudulent claims.
One of the ways it can do that is through a new applicant verification program called ID.me, which uses facial recognition software that several states now are using to help determine that applicants are who they say they are.
The state’s regular UI program also was hard hit by fraud when those federal programs expired last year. To date, the state has seen more than a million such fraudulent claims since he pandemic began.
Nationally, those thieves — highly organized cybercriminals operating out of such nations as Nigeria, Russia and China — have stolen as much as $36 billion, estimates the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General.
“We actually saw 36 users in Nigeria attempting to access the system, which we denied thanks to the technology that we’ve been able to put into place,” said Cher Haavind, deputy director of the department. “So, yes, the Nigerian fraud rings have gained national attention. We think that MyUI+, the integrity triggers and some of the other solutions put into place are helping that on the front end before the fraudsters get into the system.”