Landowners, environmentalists and others, now including the state of Oregon, are asking for court review of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decisions in favor of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project.
FERC earlier this year approved the project, which could serve as an outlet to Asian markets for natural gas produced in the Piceance Basin and elsewhere in the Rockies, and also in Canada.
In May, FERC largely denied requests for rehearings of its approval, except in the case of a request by Jordan Cove itself, which sought clarification or reconsideration of some terms of the approval. FERC partly granted and partly denied Jordan Cove’s request, and Jordan Cove also has petitioned for court review of FERC’s decision.
In late May, conservation groups filed suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit seeking the review. A group of Oregon landowners has done the same. FERC’s approval allows Canada-based Pembina Pipeline Corp., owner of the Jordan Cove project, to pursue condemnation of right of way along a proposed 229-mile pipeline route in Oregon that would supply the LNG facility in Coos Bay.
This week, the state of Oregon likewise petitioned for judicial review of FERC’s actions. Jordan Cove so far has been unable to get approval from any state agency for its project, and state agencies had said in seeking a rehearing by FERC that FERC’s approval of the project “violates and allows violations of federal environmental laws.”
Environmental concerns about the project involve things such as impacts to waters and fisheries, and contributions to climate change.
“After years of impacted communities speaking out against Jordan Cove LNG, we are thrilled to see that the State of Oregon is standing with Tribal Governments, impacted landowners, and climate and environmental groups by challenging of FERC’s approval of the project,” Hannah Sohl, executive director of the Oregon-based community group Rogue Climate, said in a prepared statement. “Together, we will ensure that this destructive project is stopped once and for all.”
Pembina on Friday had no comment on the state’s action seeking court review.
Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative members and supporters — including Mesa, Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties; Club 20; several area chambers of commerce; and some counties in Oregon, Wyoming and Utah — recently called on Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to support the project in an ad published in The Oregonian newspaper. An open letter to Brown from the initiative pointed to jobs the project would create in the West, including thousands of jobs in Oregon, at a time when Oregon and the country are coping with the economic fallout of COVID-19.
“As we all work together to rebuild Oregon, America and the world, we should avail ourselves of every tool at our disposal to spur economic revival,” the letter says.
Project supporters say Jordan Cove would provide a cleaner fuel source for Asian markets now reliant on higher-polluting energy sources.