The state of Oregon is among entities seeking a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rehearing on the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project following FERC’s approval of the project in March.
Notably, one of the state’s challenges centers on whether the LNG terminal, which would be located in Coos Bay, Oregon, would make use of gas produced in America. The project is strongly backed by supporters of western Colorado’s natural gas industry who believe it will provide access to Asian markets.
Others asking for a rehearing include the Klamath Tribes, conservation and activist groups, and landowners along the proposed pipeline route in Oregon. In addition, the Jordan Cove project itself, owned by Canada-based Pembina Pipeline Corp., has asked FERC for a rehearing on certain details of FERC’s approval decision, and a clarification or rehearing on others.
While it has been obtaining federal and local-level approvals, Jordan Cove is struggling to gain state-level authorizations. The filing for rehearing by several Oregon agencies says FERC impermissibly issued authorizations “in a manner that both violates and allows violations of federal environmental laws” that the state implements.
“The Authorizations permit the applicant to cause irreparable harm to the environment prior to the State’s exercise of its delegated responsibilities under these federal laws,” the filing says.
The state agencies also argue that in approving the project, “FERC improperly relies on economic benefits to American gas producers, despite that there is no evidence that any significant portion of the gas transported through the facility will come from American producers.”
The state agencies said an affiliate of Jordan Cove has obtained a Department of Energy license to import gas from Canada on the proposed 229-mile Pacific Connector Pipeline that would supply the terminal. They say FERC is relying on a statement from Jordan Cove that Canadian gas sources will be insufficient to meet the export terminal’s needs, so the project will benefit domestic gas producers.
The state agencies say FERC made no effort to quantify that benefit, there is no requirement that American gas be transported by the pipeline, and FERC acknowledges that “the source of gas to be transported through the Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline has not been identified with any precision and will likely change throughout the project’s operation.”
During a 2018 visit to Grand Junction, Stuart Taylor, a Pembina executive, said Jordan Cove planned to hold space in the project for Rockies producers, with the idea of guaranteeing them Asian prices for gas, with a higher profit margin compared to selling it on the open market.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, noted by email that the pipeline serving Jordan Cove would connect to the existing gas pipeline hub in Malin, Oregon.
“So the idea that Jordan Cove, a project which will be in existence for decades and will need source from multiple basins, will not benefit the U.S. and specifically our West Slope communities during its decades of planned service is illogical. When we build the pipeline and it is connected to Western Colorado, you can rest assured locally created jobs will fill it,” she said.
FERC’s March decision gives the Jordan Cove project the immediate ability to use eminent domain proceedings to acquire pipeline rights-of-way it hasn’t yet acquired.
Stacey McLaughlin, an Oregon landowner on the pipeline route, said in a statement. “The taking of our property so a Canadian fossil fuel corporation can export its gas to Asia makes a mockery of our Constitutional rights. Every American should be alarmed by this threat to our liberty.”
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has pledged to work to prevent land condemnation proceedings before state and local approvals are obtained.
Meanwhile, the Jordan Cove project is asking FERC to make clear that it can meet a condition of FERC’s approval by obtaining a U.S. Secretary of Commerce override of a state-level decision that Jordan Cove doesn’t comply with the Oregon Coastal Management Program. If it doesn’t get that clarification, it wants a rehearing on that condition. It also is seeking a rehearing pertaining to other issues including one surrounding FERC’s application of the National Historic Preservation Act.