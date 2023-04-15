Unlike past Mesa County State of the River meetings, officials did not foretell dry conditions and drought Thursday night, but instead warned attendees of flooding concerns in certain areas.
Thanks to higher levels of precipitation and snowpack in 2022-23, officials have concerns about flooding as summer approaches.
“Snowpack this year is looking really good,” said James Heath, Division 5 engineer for the Division of Water Resources. “But snowpack isn’t evenly distributed across the Colorado River Basin. We’re definitely going to have flooding in tributaries west of Glenwood Springs, the Gunnison Basin and on Grand Mesa.”
Heath said similar years for water supply were 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Thursday featured several speakers, including a brief cameo from Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall, who said that “it’s important we have these conversations, especially about water.”
One of the main speakers was the Colorado Water District General Manager Andy Mueller. He spoke about the long term and “big picture” when it comes to water issues in the region.
“Whether you shower, grow food, kayak or anything else, we are the ones advocating for anyone who uses water in any capacity on the Western Slope,” Mueller said.
Despite higher levels of precipitation in past months, the megadrought still isn’t necessarily over, Mueller warned.
Mueller explained that Lower Basin states California, Nevada and Arizona used roughly 8.8 million acre feet of water between 2011 and 2022. However, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico and Colorado only used 4.4 million acre feet.
Based on polling conducted by the Colorado Water District, 97% of voters feel out-of-state water interests, pose a threat to water rights in Colorado. This sentiment was reflected across party lines, Mueller noted.
Because nearly 40 million people rely on the Colorado River, Mueller outlined the various issues the river faces. Reservoirs other than Lake Mead and Lake Powell have also been depleted, Mueller said, which has largely resulted from Lower Basin states increasing their water usage since 2000.
“Drought is one thing, but a big problem is rampant overuse of water,” Mueller said. “It is why a lot of reservoirs and water supplies, including in the Colorado River, have been lower in recent years.”
Mueller also mentioned a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, which was shared by the Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday. The purpose of the statement was to address the bureau’s water management in the Lower Basin, give themselves more flexibility when trying to balance the system between 2024 and 2026 and prevent further crises as stakeholders develop a long-term consensus solution.
“We haven’t had the chance to thoroughly vet the draft of the impact statement,” Mueller said. “But we are working to look at any ramifications of the proposed actions.”
Another key speaker was Tina Bergonzini, general manager of the Grand Valley Water Users Association.
Bergonzini underscored the issue of aging infrastructure and explained the upcoming project to replace the Grand Valley Diversion Dam, located in the De Beque Canyon.
“The dam turned 100 in 2016. She looks good for over 100, and we can only hope to age so well,” Bergonzini joked. “The reality is that we need to upgrade the dam.”
Bergonzini expects the project to begin Oct. 24 and be completed no later than April 1, 2025.
“It won’t be cheap,” she said. “We’re looking at about $7.7 million, but we’re working to get both state and federal funding for this project.”
The dam diverts all of the irrigation water for people in the Grand Valley, including the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District, the Palisade Irrigation District and the Mesa County Irrigation District, totaling nearly 42,000 acres of irrigable land from Palisade to Mack.
Because of deterioration over the years, Bergonzini said upgrades need to be made to improve the operation of the dam’s water delivery system, to improve canal capacity and reliability, preserve the agricultural economy of the Grand Valley and maintain and expand foregone diversion.
“A lot of the conversation about water, not just in the Grand Valley but throughout the country, is pretty scary,” Bergonzini said. “There are ways to manage this issue, and it will just take all of us working together and collaborating to make it work.”