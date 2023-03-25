The Colorado Department of Labor is offering special help to small, rural businesses, particularly farms and ranches, in complying with the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance law.
The department has put together a special Small Business Guide to FAMLI to help them understand and comply with the new program, which offers paid leave to employees during family or medical emergencies.
“We know that small businesses are opening every day in Colorado, and they have a lot of questions about meeting their FAMLI obligations, so we wanted to create a special guide just for them,” said Tracy Marshall, director of the FAMLI Division in the department.
The new guide helps them understand exactly how their business structure impacts the requirements under the voter-approved law; how to tell the difference between an independent contractor, co-owner or employee; how to report premium payments to the Internal Revenue Service; and where self-employed Coloradans can go to find out how to qualify for paid family leave, if they chose to participate.
Unlike the federal family leave law, which offers up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for workers in businesses with 50 or more employees, Colorado’s law is mandatory. It applies to any business, even those with a single worker.
The state’s program operates like an insurance plan similar to unemployment insurance, but this one requires not just employers to pay into, but also individual workers.
Under the law, employees are responsible for at least 50% of the premium, which is 0.9% of wages per employee.
Employers are required to match at least that same amount, but can pay more to lessen the burden on their workers, up to the entire amount. Employee payments are made through small payroll deductions on their paychecks, which began at the start of this year.
Employers also can opt out of the law if they have pre-approved paid leave programs of their own. Independent contractors and self-employed workers are not required to participate in the program, but can pay into it if they chose. Nonparticipating local governments also are not required to participate.
Starting next year, employees can apply for benefits for up to 12 weeks, which are based on how much they earn each week.
Those benefits can be as high as 90% of their weekly pay for lower-income workers, and as little as 37% for higher earners.