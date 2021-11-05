A state water official said Thursday that the lessons learned from releasing water from Blue Mesa Reservoir and two other reservoirs to bolster supplies in Lake Powell will be considered when Colorado works with the federal Bureau of Reclamation regarding possible further such releases next year.
“It’s important to note that those releases had significant impacts on the local economy,” Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, said during the annual Upper Colorado River Basin Water Forum, presented in a virtual format this year by Colorado Mesa University’s Hutchins Water Center.
Mitchell said it’s also important that a plan be provided for the recovery of any water released this year, and in the future, from the upstream reservoirs to boost Powell’s water level.
Mitchell also is Colorado’s commissioner on the interstate Upper Colorado River Commission, which works to ensure compliance with the 1922 Colorado River Compact dividing up the river’s water use between upstream and downstream states.
This year, exercising provisions of a 2019 drought contingency agreement, the Bureau of Reclamation began releasing water from Flaming Gorge, Blue Mesa and Navajo reservoirs, seeking to provide up to 181,000 acre-feet of water to Powell by the end of this year. The action was taken to help try to keep Powell’s water levels high enough to ensure it can keep generating hydroelectric power and keep releasing sufficient water downstream to stay in compliance with the 1922 compact.
This year’s release plan envisioned dropping Blue Mesa’s water level, which already was drought-deprived, by another eight feet. That had impacts on things such as boat ramps and marinas.
The National Park Service reported Oct. 21 in a news release that the reservoir had fallen by that point to 7,431 feet elevation, leaving it just 26% full and 89 feet below full pool.
The reservoir’s record low was recorded April 16, 1984, at 7,428 feet elevation, the Park Service said.
“With a significant winter snowpack Blue Mesa could fill again like it did in 1984 and many times before,” the agency said in its release.
But some 20 years of mostly drought conditions in the Southwest, aggravated by climate change, have left both Lake Powell and Lake Mead in conditions that can’t be resolved by one particularly snowy winter producing plentiful spring runoff. Mitchell noted that currently, both Lake Powell and Lake Mead downstream of it are at their lowest levels since filling.
Mitchell also pointed out that water levels in Powell and Mead are linked by a 2007 agreement under which low water levels in Mead make it likely that more water is released from Powell to balance how much water in each of them.
“At a basic level Lower Basin overuse (of water) resulted in both reservoirs being drawn down,” she said.
The current low levels in the Lower Basin mean it will take shortages for the first time next year under the drought contingency agreement, Mitchell said. But because water use in Upper Basin states is limited by hydrology rather than water levels in Mead, “we take shortages very year,” Mitchell said.
“They’re greater in dry years. This year was horrible,” Mitchell said.
The initial Lower Basin shortages will impact Arizona and Nevada, Mitchell said. But if water levels continue to drop and deeper cuts are needed, California also will be required to take a shortage.
The 2007 Powell-Mead agreement will expire in 2026, and negotiations involving entities including the federal government and basin states will be getting underway to consider how to jointly manage those reservoirs after that. Meanwhile, Upper Colorado River states including Colorado continue to investigate a demand management program that would involve temporary, voluntary, compensated reductions in water use by irrigators and other water users. The water that would be saved would be stored in a dedicated account in Powell to help enable those states to continue complying with the 1922 compact. That means it wouldn’t be subject to release downstream to help balance water levels between Powell and Mead under any management agreement.