State health officials aren’t closing the door to local governments that are asking for permission to ease, in stages, its COVID-19 pandemic orders, but it hasn’t approved them either.
Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. told The Daily Sentinel that it is possible for local jurisdictions to get exempted for all or parts of Gov. Jared Pols’ executive orders, but it would depend on many factors, such as how well they are doing with combating the virus.
The Mesa County Department of Health and the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved sending a letter similar to one the Eagle County Public Health & Environment sent last week asking for that easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Gov. Jared Polis said he hopes to be able to do that by Thursday, which would make Eagle County the first in the state to be allowed to relax its stay-at-home order.
“We all want to start getting back to the new normal and support our communities’ physical, mental and economic health,” Hunsaker Ryan said. “I want to praise Mesa County residents for successfully remaining at home and the Mesa County government for taking decisive action early to slow the spread within the community. We will consider this request in the context of both the local conditions and our statewide disease control response.”
To date, the county has 35 confirmed cases, 32 of which have since recovered. Two of them are hospitalized and no one in the county had died from the virus. Those numbers include only one new case in a week’s time, and that one had already been listed as a suspected case for some time. It just took longer to verify because the delays in getting testing results.
Those relatively low numbers has spurred Jeff Kuhr, the county’s health department director, to approach the commissioners about sending in a request to allow the county to ease the state restrictions, something he wants to do in stages.
Kuhr told the commissioners that his plan is to phase in a reopening of the county in three phases, but maintaining such essential protocols as wearing masks and social distancing.
Easing the orders now — Polis’ current stay-at-home order is due to expire on Sunday unless he extends it — would allow most nonessential retail business to reopen, but only if they follow the mask and social distancing requirements.
“Our proposed plan is over three phases, each separated by two weeks,” Kuhr told the commissioners during their regular meeting Monday. “I don’t want to alarm people by thinking we’re just going to flip a switch and get back into it, so that’s the reason for the phasing. I do believe that we can keep social distancing measures in place while opening up most of our businesses so people can work while we’re practicing these social distancing techniques. We will monitor this the entire time.”
During the first phase. Kuhr’s plans also includes maintaining physical barriers between cashiers and customers, one-way shopping lanes, continuing curbside services for certain businesses and stagger employee shifts to keep the number of people in one place down to a minimum.
That first phase also would include opening up food establishments, but with such strict requirements as limiting in-dining and common areas to no more than 10 people at a time, spacing tables further apart and requiring no-touch payments.
That phase also would include opening up more recreation areas and gyms, allowing for limited in-class learning and restarting elective surgeries at hospitals, but it would not include visitation in hospitals and senior living facilities, bars nor schools and organized youth activities.
Part of the easing of the orders also includes a plan to increase testing in the county, but because of a limited number of them, that testing wouldn’t be available to everyone.
Chris Thomas, president and chief executive officer at Community Hospital, told commissioners that both his facility and St. Mary’s Hospital have recently received or soon will a new kind of test kit that would allow them to confirm cases in-house, rather than having to send them off to other laboratories. Doing so would allow for a quicker response, he said.
“(Testing) is opening up a little bit, but it's not like we have enough tests yet to just start saying anyone who wants one,” Thomas said. “We’re still limiting to people with symptoms, health care workers, and now people who are coming in for surgery."