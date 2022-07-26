Colorado State University’s Colorado State Forest Service offers tips on how homeowners can defend their properties from devastating wildfires, such as removing trees within 30 feet of structures. To learn more. go to https://csfs.colostate.edu/.
State officials are urging everyday Coloradans to help implement ways to reduce wildfires before they start, including highlighting several new laws with that aim in mind.
One of the ways to help reduce wildfires, and help reduce the state’s carbon emissions at the same time, is to create defensible spaces around homes, businesses and important infrastructure.
Doing so not only helps firefighters do their jobs, but also protects private property from literally going up in flames.
“Colorado is one lightning strike, one unintended campfire, and one drought season away from our next megafire,” said Dan Gibbs, director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and a trained hot wildland firefighter.
“We established larger grants to make impactful investments in local projects to protect life, property and critical infrastructure, and are moving more resources to hand crews for on-the-ground mitigation work,” Gibbs added. “These efforts, among others, including landowners developing defensible spaces on their own properties, will give us a fighting chance to create more resilient communities and protect our natural resources.”
Last month, Gov. Jared Polis signed into a law a bill approved during this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature to provide grants directly to local governments and individual landowners that implement certain mitigation efforts, particularly those that help protect the public from threats to public infrastructure.
That new law also expanded income tax deduction for wildfire mitigation expenses and created a new income tax credit for future expenses.
Next month, two new laws are to go into effect aimed at other aspects of wildfire mitigation, including new requirements before conducting controlled burns on private land.
That new requirement mandates that a landowner who intends to burn off excess vegetation must first notify their local fire departments before such burns to give them time to determine if they need to keep firefighters on hand in case the burn gets out of hand.
That new law, which goes into effect Aug. 10, is particularly important for those who live and work near forests and open space, officials said.
“Nearly half of Coloradans live in the wildland-urban interface areas of our state,” said Stan Hilkey, a former Mesa County sheriff who now is executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, which oversees the state’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
“This population factor, coupled with extreme drought conditions, climate changes and expected hot days and dry conditions, increases the risk of more catastrophic fires,” he added. “Given that the large majority of wildland fires are human-caused, there is no better prevention than the people who live, work and play in Colorado being extremely careful that they don’t become the cause of our next crisis.”
Another new law that becomes effective next month is a measure, partly sponsored by Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, to help homeowners with their insurance companies, including to gain more time in rebuilding or replacing damaged homes as the result of a wildfire, and to get additional living expense coverage and breaks in costs in complying with new building codes.
Other new laws that have gone into effect recently include a new Disaster Resilience Rebuilding Program to help local governments get low-interest loans and grants to help rebuild after a devastating fire.
That new law also created a new Sustainable Rebuilding Program to provide similar loans and grants to homeowners and businesses to help them recover from a wildfire.