Defensible space

COURTESY OF CSU

Colorado State University’s Colorado State Forest Service offers tips on how homeowners can defend their properties from devastating wildfires, such as removing trees within 30 feet of structures. To learn more. go to https://csfs.colostate.edu/.

State officials are urging everyday Coloradans to help implement ways to reduce wildfires before they start, including highlighting several new laws with that aim in mind.

One of the ways to help reduce wildfires, and help reduce the state’s carbon emissions at the same time, is to create defensible spaces around homes, businesses and important infrastructure.