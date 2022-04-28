Spills reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission by oil and gas companies increased sharply last year, but the agency says the increase reflects better regulations that result in more spills being detected and more having to be reported.
Commission data shows reported spills in 2021 totaled 854 compared to 476 in 2020.
The majority of last year’s spills took place in Weld County, which has long seen the most drilling activity in the state and was the site of 580 of the spills reported last year. The county, where Greeley is the county seat, is home to 18,369 of the state’s nearly 50,000 active wells and last year led the state in drilling activity, with drilling having begun on 428 wells there.
Locally, 79 spills were reported last year in Garfield County, home to nearly 12,000 active wells. Thirty-two were reported in Rio Blanco County, 14 in Moffat County, and 18 in Mesa County.
Most of the Mesa County spills occurred at Laramie Energy sites in the Plateau Valley.
Technically speaking, the data includes both spills, which it defines as sudden discharges of exploration and production waste to the environment, and releases, which are unauthorized discharges to the environment over time.
Spills typically involved substances such as oil or other liquid hydrocarbons, and water produced during oil and gas development that is typically salty and otherwise contaminated.
The commission has tightened its spill reporting requirements over the years. In an annual report it issued in January to state water-quality officials, it attributed last year’s increase in reported spills in part to new rules that took effect in early 2021 and included new reporting thresholds for spills. While spills of any size must be cleaned up, not all must be reported to the commission. Companies must now report spills of a barrel (42 gallons) or more outside berms or other secondary containment, and five barrels or more even when contained. Spills of any size that threaten water, public water systems, homes, livestock, wildlife and roads also must be reported.
Also, there is now mandatory reporting for all spills that are of unknown volume, daylight to the surface from a subsurface source, or require removal of more than 10 cubic yards of soil to clean up, and leaks that cause accumulation of natural gas in soil or groundwater impacts must be reported.
The commission also says the jump in reported spills reflects a new requirement for companies to document closures of facilities where wells are plugged and related production facilities are decommissioned.
“Because of the required site assessments performed to document facility closure, many more spills/releases were discovered and reported. These spills were not generally active spills, but more typically historic impacts most commonly of residual soil contamination,” the commission said in its annual report.
“In 2021, 195 spills or releases were discovered and reported at wellheads during plugging and abandonment. In the past, these spills might not have been discovered or reported because there was no closure assessment required directly at the wellhead.”
The Center for Western Priorities tracks annual spill data in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico. At least in Colorado, it focuses only on new spills/releases, as opposed to companies reporting what are referred to as historic spills that occurred earlier but were only recently discovered.
Relying on commission data, it said in a recent report that Colorado had 408 new spills last year, up from 349 last year. It says nearly 81,000 gallons of oil and some 288,540 gallons of produced water were released in those.
It said that Caerus Oil and Gas led companies statewide in the number of new spills (as opposed to historic) companies reported last year, at 9.5% of the statewide total. Caerus is one of the largest natural gas producers in western Colorado’s Piceance Basin.
Caerus spokeswoman Kristen Lingley said that last year, Caerus had a 15% reduction in spills from 2020 levels in its Piceance operations despite an increase of more than 10% in the number of wells it operates in the basin.
“This reflects the continued work by Caerus’ operations and (environmental, health and safety) teams to prevent spills,” she said. “Caerus diligently reports all spills regardless of size or impact.
“The majority of spills occur in containment and do not come into contact with either soil or water. In the rare instance when a spill is outside of containment, Caerus acts quickly to remediate all impacts in cooperation with, and to the standards set by, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.”
The commission reports spills/releases impacting surface waters to the state Water Quality Control Division, and last year notified it of four such spills.
The commission said in its annual report that it received 96 reports last year of spills “that either impacted or threatened to impact groundwater.”
All but one of those were in the east half of the state, primarily in Weld and Adams counties, it said.
The Center of Western Priorities said that at least 274 of the new spills it focused on in Colorado occurred within a half a mile of a water well.
“The number could be higher as only around a quarter of all spills included information on their proximity to a water well,” it said.
At least 243 spills occurred within half a mile of surface water, but only about 70% of spills included information on proximity to surface water, according to its report.