Mesa County got the go-ahead Friday for a second public health variance that should allow more area businesses to come out of the hibernation brought on by the coronavirus shutdown.
Under the latest policy, made official by the county Saturday and effective today, most every business in the county can open to 50% occupancy, including breweries, bars and restaurants.
The 50% policy does have a maximum cap of 175 people for large venues. The order also paves the way for the opening of facilities like pools, playgrounds and Mesa Mall.
The long-sought second variance comes after days of haggling with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as well as outreach from the county to local businesses on what restrictions they’d like to see lifted.
“I wanted to get this done for the Memorial Day weekend,” said Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr. “I know I’m a day late, but I’m glad we got it done.”
In order to open up, establishments must first complete an online checklist with the county health department, though Kuhr said the process is a manageable hurdle to ensure best practices for cleanliness and social distancing. The online application can be found at https://health.mesacounty.us/reopen/.
“It should take five minutes and as soon as they do it, it should say approved,” Kuhr said.
After the online approval, county health officials will follow up with an audit to answer questions and ensure best practices are being followed. Should a business not be in compliance after three visits, a cease-and-desist order will be issued.
While businesses will be opening, the county is still encouraging residents to practice the same social distancing and hygiene rituals that have defined the last several months.
These include maintaining 6 feet of social distance, cloth face coverings in public, frequent hand-washing and other oft-repeated best practices for personal safety.
Additionally, the stricter stay-at-home requirements still apply to vulnerable populations.
REOPENING NUMBERS
Approval of Mesa County Public Health’s phase two reopening plan comes three weeks after the county’s first phase went into effect. In that first phase of safer-at-home, restaurants, churches, gyms and retail stores were allowed to open to 30% capacity.
In that period of the county’s soft opening, coronavirus cases stayed low, jumping from 45 at the beginning of the month to 53 as of Saturday night. Mesa County has not recorded a COVID-19 fatality and county testing capacity has increased in recent weeks.
“We’ve done very well,” Kuhr said, adding that the county is prepared to respond to an uptick in cases if necessary.
“At this point, it doesn’t make sense to keep things closed,” he said.
In its letter to the county, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment noted that Mesa County had a two- week coronavirus incidence rate of 0.65 per 100,000 people. Should the county’s infection rate climb, the variance could be withdrawn, wrote Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state health department.
“If the county were to exceed a 15% positivity rate or more than 100 cases per 100,000 population in a two-week period (approximately 153 cases in two weeks), the variance is automatically rescinded,” the letter reads.
The order is applicable for six weeks and may be extended or modified.
OTHER PROVISIONS
The 175-person limit was a sticking point between the county and state officials, Kuhr said. The cap means that larger establishments, namely churches with normal occupancy limits larger than 350, still would be limited to 175 people even though 50% of their occupancy would permit more than that.
“That was unfortunate,” Kuhr said, adding that it was several days of back and forth to get the variance over the finish line.
“We have gone as loose as we possibly can with this thing,” he said. “It was an argument to try and get us here.”
Many of the finer details of the new policy relate to business practices, like creating more space inside establishments and protecting employees.
The county does ask businesses to maintain a record of customers, including contact information, in the event health officials need to perform contact tracing after a positive COVID-19 test.
This variance did not touch on festivals or large gatherings, which are still limited to 50 people, but Kuhr said that will likely be a target of the next variance.
“We can apply for new portions of this variance as often as we like,” he said. “I’m confident we’re the first county to get two variances.”