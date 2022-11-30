STATE ORDERS MANDATORY RECOUNT IN 3RD CD

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office officially ordered a mandatory recount of the results in the race for the 3rd Congressional District on Wednesday.
The office said that election officials in all 27 counties in the district have been notified of the recount, which is to be completed by Dec. 13.
The race between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican, and her Democratic challenger, Aspen resident Adam Frisch was well inside the 0.5% threshold to trigger an automatic recount, which is required by law.
The race was razor thin, with Boebert leading by 550 votes.
Frisch has already conceded the race to Boebert, but said that if the recount goes his way, he would rescind that concession. Still, Frisch said he wasn't expecting that to happen.
LOCAL RESIDENT NAMED TO STATE PANEL
Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Grand Junction resident Nina Anderson to a three-year term on the Colorado Workforce Development Council.
Anderson, a one-time candidate for the Colorado House, is the chief executive officer of Express Employment Professions, which operates in Grand Junction and Montrose.
Anderson has worked in the human resources field for more than 30 years, and is past chairwoman of the Mesa County Workforce Development Board, and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
The council advises the governor's office on ways to improve workforce development in the state, and Anderson's appointment makes her the sole member from the Western Slope.
GARFIELD RESOURCE CENTER RECEIVES GRANT
The Garfield County School District 16 School-Based Family Resource Center on Tuesday was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Aspen Community Foundation (ACF) as part of its Community Grantmaking program.
"ACF's Community Grantmaking program has been addressing the needs of the Aspen to Parachute region since 1980," the ACF stated in a press release from the school district. "Made possible by contributions from individuals wishing to support a pooled grantmaking fund, this program supports nonprofit organizations working in the areas of early childhood education, youth development, family support and essential human services."
Garfield 16's School-Based Family Resource Center Coordinator Claudia Flores Cruz added, "We are extremely grateful for all the support the Aspen Community Foundation has given us throughout the years. The funding they provide allows us to achieve our goal of helping families in need in our school district, and we couldn't do it without the support of our community and organizations like the Aspen Community Foundation."