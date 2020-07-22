The numbers are starting to come in, and they are reflecting what visitors to Colorado state parks this year already know.
People are taking to the outdoors in droves this year, driving up revenues collected at Colorado Parks and Wildlife sites but also causing crowding issues never seen before.
“We are seeing people get outdoors in numbers that we just frankly haven’t seen before. It’s very historic, to say the least,” Dan Gibbs, executive director of state Department of Natural Resources, told the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission at its meeting last week.
It’s a phenomenon occurring not just on state lands but federal lands, resulting in situations such as hundreds of people showing up at trail heads designed for 25 cars, Gibbs said.
At CPW, daily park passes sold for the first six months of this year totaled 556,771 in number, up from 389,696 for the same period a year earlier, said CPW spokesperson Lauren Truitt.
A total of 115,279 annual passes were sold for the first half of this year, compared to 88,846 for the first half of last year.
For CPW, the trend is creating additional challenges but also welcome revenues.
“It’s encouraging to see such strong financial growth in the park system in such a trying time,” Justin Rutter, the agency’s assistant director of financial services, told CPW commissioners at their meeting.
According to preliminary year-end figures, revenues from annual passes rose from about $7 million in CPW’s 2018-19 fiscal year to more than $10.2 million for the last fiscal year, which ended June 30. Revenues from daily vehicle pass sales rose from $7.2 million to nearly $10 million.
The increase in daily vehicle pass revenues also reflects a $1 hike in the cost of those passes that took effect March 1. An increase in the cost of the annual pass to $80 from $70 in January 2019 also contributed to revenue growth beginning in the latter half of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Fishing licenses sold for the first half of this year totaled 565,707, up from 441,821 over the same period a year ago, when a cold spring suppressed last year’s sales slightly.
Resident fishing license revenues for the last fiscal year grew to about $16.2 million from about $11.4 million a year earlier, with nonresident license revenues also growing to about $8.3 million from $6.2 million.
An $8 increase that boosted the cost of resident fishing licenses to $33 in January 2019 also helped drive up revenues starting in the latter half of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Overall, CPW has seen nearly a one-third increase in revenue from the prior fiscal year on licenses, passes, fees and permits, Rutter said.
While state government as a whole faces a budget crunch due to the economic setback of COVID-19, CPW operates as an independent state enterprise with its budget based on its revenues.
“It’s a weird position to hold to watch the finances of the state deteriorate but have a record year for Parks and Wildlife,” Rutter told CPW commissioners.
He said CPW’s park system has a number of funding sources for capital development, but the spike in revenues from passes will be helpful because that money can go into operations. He said the parks budget was down to essentially no reserves a year ago following a financial loss the prior year, so the revenue jump should put the system in the black, although he noted that he hasn’t seen the latest operational expenses and they are likely growing with more use.
Randy Hampton, CPW’s spokesman for northwest Colorado, said that in March the agency was thinking perhaps it shouldn’t hire as many seasonal positions as before due to the pandemic. It ended up having to ramp up hires due to overwhelming growth in visitation.
He said visitation at state parks in northwest Colorado has grown anywhere from 30% to 300% over the same period last year. The tripling in visitation has occurred at Harvey Gap north of Silt.
It has seen a surge of paddleboarders and other visitors looking to cool off at the reservoir, and to get outdoors as Gov. Jared Polis encouraged Coloradans to do after the pandemic put a lot of previous normal activities off limits.
In the past at Highline Lake State Park, boaters knew they might have to wait to put their boat into the water when the boat capacity limit was reached on some weekends, Hampton said.
“This year that situation extends into weekdays,” he said.
Additionally, Highline is seeing the unusual situation of parking lots filling up, forcing arriving visitors to wait for other cars to leave.
Hampton said that used to be typical only at Pueblo Lake State Park, one of the busiest in the state system, on weekends and the Fourth of July.
“But now we are seeing it in parts across the state where the parking is crazy. People are parking places they shouldn’t be parking, all kinds of challenges like that,” Hampton said.
Such situations are reminiscent of the crowding at places like Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon and the Maroon Bells area outside Aspen before the Forest Service and other partners implemented measures to control visitation numbers and impacts. Hampton said now CPW is looking at whether it’s facing a similar situation at the state level.
Among the questions CPW is confronted with are whether it needs to look at adding more parks, and how much demand will persist in future years.
Some of the visitation growth may just relate to people who have lacked other entertainment options such as going to movies or a mall, are doing things closer to home because the pandemic has scuttled their vacation plans, or are currently unemployed and have more time on their hands. Conversely, Hampton said there may be people who aren’t visiting parks from out of state this year who might do so in a normal year.
“Is this demand going to be consistent, sustained over time? Those are things we don’t know,” he said.
People investing in outdoor activities through purchases of things like bikes, boats and campers due to the pandemic will want to continue to use such equipment in future years, Hampton noted.
Another measure of increased visitation this year, CPW Director Dan Prenzlow told CPW commissioners that so far this year about 300,000 inspections have been conducted statewide for invasive mussels on boats, up from about 192,000 over the same timeframe last year. About 9,000 decontamination procedures have been conducted, up from about 5,000 over the same period of last year, but only 47 boats have been confirmed to have adult mussels on them, compared to 49 over the comparable part of 2019.