You wouldn’t believe how much toilet paper Highline Lake State Park goes through in a weekend, according to Park Manager Alan Martinez.
Parks across the state saw visits jump in May of 2020, as people looked for activities less likely to transmit COVID-19. Visits are still high, if not quite as high, in 2021, and the increased visitation has started to wear on parks and park employees.
“People have come out and used state parks like they never have in the history of state parks,” Martinez said. “I don’t think we’ll ever get back to old visitation numbers.”
Through May of this year, state parks in Colorado’s northwest region received 583,654 visitors, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Public Information Officer Travis Duncan.
In 2020, according to Duncan, that number was 615,824 visits.
Through May in 2019, there were 566,431 visits to state parks in the region.
It’s difficult to tell how 2021 will stack up against the 2020 pandemic visitation because the pandemic didn’t really begin in the U.S. until March and various stay-at-home-type orders kept people inside for much of the spring.
Northwest Colorado’s state parks include Highline Lake, James M. Robb, Vega, Rifle Falls, Rifle Gap, and Harvey Gap, among others.
Duncan said visits are “up from 2019, but not the exponential growth we saw in 2020.”
The summer months will tell if that growth trend is going to continue and no one was really sure whether state parks would have another year of huge growth, Duncan said.
“We’re watching what’s happening just like everybody else,” Duncan said.
WATER A FACTOR
Duncan noted parks with water are seeing a lot of visitors right now.
“Things are going like crazy,” Martinez said of Highline Lake.
Martinez said people are coming out “in droves” to Highline Lake to escape the heat and the park is hitting capacity every Saturday and Sunday.
Highline Lake dropped three feet after water in the lake was pumped into the canal to be used for irrigation, Martinez said, but it will not drop any further than that.
Dropping water levels are problematic all over. If other lakes lose their boat ramps, Martinez said, Highline Lake will be the only place to boat, and the lake has been reaching its boat capacity at about 9:30 a.m. on weekends, and on weekday evenings.
Camping has also been full seven days a week, Martinez said.
Through May, Highline Lake has reported 58,231 visitors. They had 43,437 in that period in 2019 and 56,849 in that period in 2020.
MIND THE GAP
“This summer is busy again,” Rifle Gap State Park Manager Brian Palcer said.
Rifle Gap’s campgrounds are full and boats are having to wait up to 45 minutes to an hour to launch, according to Palcer. He encouraged people to come out on weekdays because weekends have been packed.
Visitation might not get to last year’s levels, Palcer said, but will definitely be higher than years prior to 2020.
At Rifle Gap, there have been 88,408 reported visitors through May, compared to 64,648 in 2020 and 65,931 in 2019.
A number of factors could be influencing visits at Rifle Gap, Palcer said, including water levels.
Rifle Gap’s boat ramp has four lanes on it that boats can launch from. It’s down to two, Palcer said, amid dropping water levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir.
The ramp is down about 75 feet from where it starts, Palcer said, which doesn’t usually happen until August.
He expects to lose the whole ramp as early as the second or third week in July.
“People are trying to get in now before the water drops,” Palcer said. “It’s kind of dire, unfortunately. We started low and didn’t get much runoff.”
Another factor that could be influencing visits to Rifle Gap is the lack of fire restrictions, which could influence campers’ decisions on where to go, or persuade them to go camping while they’re still allowed to have a campfire.
Fires are currently allowed in permanent fire rings, according to Rifle Gap’s website, and must be extinguished before the visitors leave.
Rifle Falls State Park and Harvey Gap State Park, which Palcer also manages, have also been busy, he said, especially on weekends.
Harvey Gap reported 14,625 visitors through May in 2019, 22,728 visitors through May in 2020 and 14,123 visitors through May in 2021.
Rifle Falls reported 41,585 visitors through May in 2021, 28,859 and 29774 visitors through May in 2019.
HOT WEATHER, LOW WATER
James M. Robb State Park Manager Pete Firmin said he suspects visitation will drop off at his park if the water level keeps dropping. Users have also been turned off by high temperatures and Firmin said he’s hoping for a rebound in the fall.
So far in 2021, James M. Robb has reported 151,072 visitors through May: 43,280 at the Corn Lake section, 79,999 in the Fruita section and 27,793 in the Island Acres section.
Through May in 2020, 147,135 visitors were reported in James M. Robb State Sark: 41,551 in the Corn Lake section, 78,681 in the Fruita section and 26,903 in the Island Acres section.
For 2021 overall, Firmin said he expects a modest increase from 2019 numbers, and levels will be higher than in pre-COVID years because people who came out during the pandemic discovered they actually liked the outdoors.
“I think we’ve established a new baseline,” Firmin said.
Day use at James M. Robb State Park was much higher in 2020 than 2021, he said, but the campground was shut down last summer and has been pretty busy this summer.
The increase in visits has left CPW with new challenges in how to manage the increased number of visitors.
State parks don’t yet have a reservation systems, Duncan said, but that could be something that happens in the future, especially at highly visited state parks on the Front Range.
When Highline Lake has hit capacity in its parking lot in recent weeks, it has instituted capacity closures, blocking off the street and not letting anybody into the park for an hour.
“We just want people to be patient,” Martinez said. “There’s only so much room to put people and we are running out of it on weekends.”
REVENUE FOLLOWS VISITATION
As state park visits have risen, so has state park revenue.
CPW took in $12,935,511 between July and December in 2020, compared to $8,870,885 from that same period in 2019.
“Quite a jump there in those months,” Duncan said.
The increased revenue is going to be used to keep maintaining the parks and keeping them nice as they deal with higher visitation rates, Duncan said. He added the parks have definitely felt the impacts of having more visitors, and CPW is working to mitigate those effects.
Highline Lake has had problems with visitor behavior after the pandemic, Martinez said.
“I hate blaming it on COVID, but we’ve seen huge turnarounds with people’s temperaments and reactions to staff,” he said.
The park has seen an uptick in DUIs on people leaving the park, Martinez said, and littering has become an issue. He said it has become a strain on staff as they try to maintain the park.
“It’s been exhausting and we’re only in June,” he said.
The increased revenue from visits will help some, Martinez said. When the park’s budget cycle for next year begins July 1, he’ll have more money to get supplies and hire employees.
Martinez said he probably won’t be able to hire any extra employees for this summer, though the increased budget will help in future years, and he’ll be able to get more necessary items like cleaning supplies and toilet paper.
Duncan said it’s hard to say whether CPW is ahead of the curve treating the effects more people have on parks. He said CPW relies a lot on volunteers to clean up parks, and on visitors to behave and respect wildlife.
“We’ve really stressed over the last year the importance of leave-no-trace principles,” Duncan said. “All these principles are super important to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.”
During the period of increased visits during the pandemic, Duncan said, CPW worked on plans to make sure people were taking care of wildlife.
Phase two of those plans is being worked on now, he said, which includes figuring out what areas of state parks are critical habitats and if there should be restrictions in those areas.
Gov. Jared Polis is pushing CPW to open more state parks, Duncan said, so right now CPW is looking at areas around Colorado that might make for good candidates and seeing if the general public has any ideas.
Duncan said he hasn’t heard of any options being considered yet on the Western Slope, but there will definitely be new state parks somewhere.
“I’m positive there will be more state parks announced in the next two years where we’re opening up more areas for folks,” Duncan said.