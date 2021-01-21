Colorado Democrats were all smiles, while state Republicans were mostly silent as President Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday.
State and federal lawmakers, most of whom did not attend Biden’s inauguration because of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed the new president’s lead in calling for unity, saying those who remain loyal to former President Donald Trump should do so, too.
“President Biden spoke of coming together to confront the challenges facing our country, and he’s right, there isn’t any time to waste,” said newly minted U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.
“Not since FDR has an administration began with such formidable challenges, a public health crisis, an economic crisis, a climate crisis and the most bitter partisan division in living memory,” added U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. “The new administration has already put forward proposals to bridge us from the pandemic into a growing economy while expanding opportunity and security for millions of Americans.”
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, didn’t attend the inauguration either, but instead was at Trump’s farewell ceremony at nearby Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland when he boarded Air Force One earlier in the day to return to his Florida home.
In several tweets, Boebert mostly chastised Biden and his plans.
“It’s Biden’s #InaugurationDay and all the left can seem to talk about is Donald J. Trump,” she wrote. “Says it all.”
About that same time, Boebert tweeted that she planned to introduce a bill today to require the U.S. Senate to vote rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, calling it “an unconstitutional treaty that requires ratification by the Senate.”
That immediately prompted state Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, to point out that the accord is not a treaty, and therefore doesn’t require ratification.
Others responding to Boebert’s tweet also noted that, under the U.S. Constitution, even if the accord were a treaty, only the U.S. Senate can approve or reject a ratification resolution, and since Boebert is not a member of the U.S. Senate any bill she might introduce would be meaningless.
“This is really your FIRST bill as the representative of #CO03, a partisan messaging bill that will go nowhere?” Roberts tweeted.
Boebert also spoke out against Biden’s intention to stop further construction on a wall along the nation’s southern border, and his plan to revoke the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, saying one would put Americans at risk and the other would eliminate needed jobs.
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District representative who continues to serve as chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, issued similar tweets, castigating the new president for those and other executive orders Biden signed on his first day in office.
“Instead of taking steps to start moving America forward, Biden will sign Executive Orders on his first day that will make good on the campaign promises he made to the extreme left-wing of the Democratic Party,” Buck wrote on Twitter before Biden was sworn in. “These policies will hurt millions of people and weaken our nation.”
Meanwhile, former state Sen. Ted Harvey, a Colorado Republican who represented Highlands Ranch, who went on to become chairman of a super PAC known as the Committee to Defend the President in 2017, has changed the named of that group once again. Now the group, which began in 2013 as Stop Hillary PAC, is now known as the Committee to Defeat the President.