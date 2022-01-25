The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is looking into a second potential breach of election equipment, this time in Elbert County.
The office says it became aware of an image Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder took of voting system hard drives in late August from an affidavit recently filed as part of an ongoing lawsuit against Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
That lawsuit, filed by state Rep. Ron Hanks and several other elected officials in four counties, including Schroeder, alleges that Griswold’s office failed to properly test voting equipment before the 2020 election.
Griswold’s office said it has made attempts to get answers from Schroeder, but he so far has declined to respond.
“The Elbert County clerk has failed to respond to both an email and an Election Order requiring disclosure of information about this potential breach,” Griswold said in a statement. “That is why I am now taking further action.”
Her office said that Schroeder, a Republican, admitted in an affidavit that he made an image of his county’s voting system sometime around Aug. 27, but has not disclosed how that copy was made or what security measures were taken.
The image allegedly was taken before a routine “trusted build” of the county’s election equipment, but it is unknown if the Eastern Plains clerk also took an image after that computer software upgrade.
While there is nothing inherently wrong with making such images, chain of custody must always be maintained to ensure nothing is tampered with by an unauthorized person, the Secretary of State’s Office has repeatedly said.
The Larimer County Clerk’s Office did something similar last year, but sought prior permission, and even received help from Griswold’s office in doing so.
Still, because Schroeder has not responded to inquiries from Griswold, a Democrat, she issued an order Monday directing him to appear at a deposition to provide testimony on how the hard drive copy was made, and whether it violated chain-of-custody requirements used to prevent election equipment from becoming tainted.
A similar situation occurred in Mesa County under Clerk Tina Peters, who made before and after images of the county’s voting equipment before a May 2021 “trusted build,” then represented them at a South Dakota event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump and believer that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Peters claims those images show proof that election files were deleted even though her office had also made separate copies of its election files as is required by law.
Griswold’s office, however, maintains those deleted files were nothing more than worthless computer log files that don’t contain election information.
Because Peters didn’t show if Mesa County’s election equipment wasn’t improperly handled, Griswold decertified them, forcing the county to enter into a new contract to have them replaced before last year’s elections.
As a result of all that, Peters and at least five others are under local, state and federal criminal investigations for possible criminal misconduct, including by a Mesa County grand jury.
The lawsuit against Griswold was filed by Hanks, a GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate, Rio Blanco commissioners Gary Moyer and Jeff Rector, Park County Commissioner Amy Mitchell, and clerks in Elbert and Douglas counties.
It alleges that the Dominion Voting System tabulation equipment used by Mesa, Elbert and 60 others counties in the state were not properly tested by a federally accredited laboratory.
Griswold’s office has filed a motion to dismiss that case on grounds that it is based on a groundless conspiracy theory, and aims to use the courts to spread disinformation about the state’s election system.
It is one of three lawsuits filed against Griswold’s office, including one by Peters that alleges her office destroyed election files.
The third suit, filed by the right-leaning Public Interest Legal Foundation, claims Griswold’s office is withholding voter list maintenance records.