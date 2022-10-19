High school marching bands from across the Western Slope will be competing for spots in the state competition Thursday afternoon.
The Colorado Bandmasters Association (CBA) State Qualifying Marching Band Festival will take place at Stocker Stadium with field shows starting at 1 p.m. After the bands perform for a panel of eight judges, an awards presentation at 4:15 p.m. will conclude the festivities.
In Class 5A, Fruita Monument will try to earn the right to perform in the state marching band championships that will take place Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, at Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.
The 4A state championships will also take place at Canvas Stadium that weekend, with Central, Grand Junction, Montrose and Durango trying to earn berths Thursday.
Palisade is the sole 3A school performing in the field show. The two 2A schools in the competition are Delta and Montezuma-Cortez. In 1A, the contenders are Olathe, Gunnison and Bayfield.
In all three of the smaller classifications, the state championships will be held on Halloween at Stocker Stadium, so if any of those schools perform well enough to make the state championships, they won’t have to travel too far for their classification’s premier marching band event.
Colorado Mesa University’s Marching Stampede will also perform at Thursday’s festival to celebrate the end of the field show and give the judges time to determine awards.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 said in a press release about the festival that parking will be limited at Lincoln Park throughout the day because of the scale of the event and that the only parking available from the 12th Street entrance will be handicap spaces and, thus, that entrance should be avoided.
Tickets can be purchased the day of the festival at the Stocker Stadium entrance gate starting at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $12 per adult and $7 per student, active military member or senior over 60 years old. Children 5 years old or younger can enter for free.