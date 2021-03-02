Colorado has reached its goal in the percentage of people 70 and older that state public health officials had hoped would get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.
As of Sunday, nearly 71% of people in that age group and older had received at least their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, a level that is greatly helping to reduce the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, the governor said.
“I hope there’s more folks out there 70 and up who are willing to roll up their (sleeves) and get the vaccine,” Polis said. “You are still a priority. We want to make sure you have that opportunity this week, as soon as possible, tomorrow, the next day.”
Polis said that if the state’s entire population eventually reaches that level, when enough doses of the vaccine become available and their time to get a shot comes up, the pandemic would be over.
The governor said that milestone means that the number of deaths from the virus — nearly 6,000 Coloradans have died since the pandemic began a year ago — will dramatically go down.
“People 70 and up have represented 78% of the deaths in Colorado from COVID, and just over 40% of the hospitalizations," he said. "So we’ve made tremendous progress towards protecting folks that will significantly bring down the death rate, and in a significant way, reduce the hospitalization rate as well.”
While people in those age categories remain first in line to getting the vaccine, the state is opening up its availability to people 60 and older starting on Friday. That’s also when front line essential agricultural and grocery workers can get the vaccine, along with anyone 16 to 59 who have two or more preexisting conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, pregnancy or other serious medical condition.
After Friday’s rollout for those new groups, there are only two more phases to come. Later this month, the vaccine is to be made available to people over the age of 50, along with several other front line groups, such as restaurant workers and those in manufacturing.
In late April or early May, state officials hope to open up the vaccine to everyone else.
All of that, of course, depending on whether the state gets the vaccines it needs, which Polis said he is hopeful will happen by then.
“By mid-March, early April, we’ll be approaching 400,000 doses a week,” he said. “News of an increasing supply is a very, very good thing. We’re setting up the large vaccination sites across the state, and I’m confident that we’ll be able to deploy 400,000, 450,000 vaccines a week.”
Polis said to date, about 988,780 first doses and about 500,000 second doses have been administered so far.