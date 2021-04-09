This year unfortunately is looking like it could be similar to 2020 when it comes to the wildfire threat in much of Colorado, but officials say the state has improved its readiness to respond, particularly when it comes to the goal of extinguishing fires in their infancy.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said in its annual Wildfire Preparedness Plan, released Thursday, that anticipated above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation through July “are expected to result in drought intensification and earlier than average spring snowpack runoff, leading to above normal large fire potential across southern Colorado starting in the second half of May, expanding northward through the month of June, and affecting the majority of the Western Slope by July.”
Already, red flag fire-danger warnings were issued Thursday on the Eastern plains and in large parts of Mesa County and nearby counties.
In a press conference, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control’s director, Mike Morgan, voiced hope that monsoonal moisture could improve things over the summer, but said the forecast up until then suggests a fire danger similar to last year’s except on the Front Range, which is looking to have a little lower danger than one year ago.
The thought of fire danger like last year’s is unnerving, as 2020 brought the three largest fires in the state’s recorded history. Last year’s 139,007-acre Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction was briefly the largest ever in the state before being eclipsed by two others — the 193,812-acre East Troublesome Fire and the 208,913-acre Cameron Peak Fire. Morgan said the Cameron Peak Fire damaged 469 structures, including 224 homes.
“The top three fires … in one year is simply breathtaking,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the news conference.
Last year’s much-smaller Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon nevertheless had big impacts, shutting down Interstate 70 for two weeks.
Stan Hilkey, former Mesa County sheriff and now the executive director of the state Department of Public Safety, said he’s never seen a better state of firefighting readiness in Colorado than exists today. He cited factors such as the improved ability to attack fires by air, the prepositioning of firefighting resources, and mutual aid agreements between agencies.
Pointing to the partnerships involving entities such as federal land agencies and local fire departments, Morgan said, “Everybody is coming together in ways I’ve never seen before and it’s a good feeling to be a part of that.”
At the state level, officials are placing an ever-greater emphasis on a fast initial attack on fires, to keep small ones from turning into big ones. Starting in 2015, the state began using what it calls multi-mission aircraft with infrared and color sensors used to find and map the locations of fires, in situations such as after lightning storms, and alert firefighting crews. The Division of Fire Prevention and Control has two of the planes, and says that since 2015 they have been used to find more than 400 undetected fires.
“The fire is put out, never gets a name, doesn’t make the news. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Morgan said.
Last year, the division for the first time contracted for use of a large air tanker using one-time funding from an executive order by Polis. This year, thanks to the passage of Senate Bill 49, it plans to operate such a tanker under an exclusive-use contract for about 110 days.
The bill also allows for extended-season contracts for two single-engine air tanker planes and two Type 2 helicopters. The longer contracts reflect the fact that Colorado increasingly is no longer having fire seasons, with fires happening year-round, as officials noted Thursday.
Polis pointed to factors such as climate change and the state’s increasing population as contributing to the wildfire danger the state more frequently faces. He said about 2.9 million Coloradans live in areas referred to as the wildland-urban interface, up from 2 million only five years ago.
An increasing population also means more fires. Hilkey said that nationally, 87% of wildfires are human-caused.
“The public plays a valuable role in preventing wildland fires,” he said. “… Most of these fires can be prevented.”
The Division of Fire Prevention and Control said in its report that in the 1960s, Colorado had an average of 457 wildfires a year, burning an average of 8,170 acres annually.
“From 2011 through 2020, Colorado had an average of 5,359 fires and 233,728 acres burned per year on all (land) ownerships. In 2020, there were a total of 6,761 fires reported on all lands that burned a total of 744,120 acres,” the report says.
The division says Colorado is expected to see a five-fold jump increase in annual average acres burned by 2050.
All 20 of the largest recorded fires in the state have occurred since 2001. Fifteen of them happened between 2012-20, and nine of them between 2018-20, the division’s report says. Another bill Polis signed this year, Senate Bill 113, authorized the Division of Fire Prevention and Control to buy a $24 million Type 1 helicopter for both fire and nonfire use. That helicopter is being built and Morgan doesn’t expect it to be available until June 2022. But SB 113 also allowed the state to contract for use of a Type 1 helicopter this year.
As bad as last year’s fire season was, Morgan thinks it’s important to take note of how many fires last year were attacked early and successfully by agencies, keeping them small. The division’s report points to the MM 45 Fire, which burned in Mesa County near Palisade, as one that was held in check with the help of state resources. The fire still burned structures, including a home.
Morgan on Thursday indicated that COVID-19 precautions adopted last year will continue to be implemented among firefighters as needed this year, although most firefighters are expected to be vaccinated. The state also expects to resume at least partial use of state prison firefighting crews, including a crew from the Rifle Correctional Center, after the pandemic prevented the use of those crews for most of last year.
Morgan said dry conditions likely will limit the ability this year to use measures such as prescribed burns as fire mitigation tools.
Meanwhile, Polis and Hilkey urged the public to be careful when it comes to things such as campfires, cigarettes, trailer chains dragging on highways, chain saws, fireworks and other frequent causes of wildfire.
“We … have to be very aware of the devastation that one small thing can cause, Hilkey said.
Said Polis, “We have a shared responsibility to keep each other safe.”