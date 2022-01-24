The unemployment rate for the state and region dropped again in December, but still is higher than the national average.
Still, the state rate went to 4.8% last month, marking the first time since the pandemic began that the rate was under 5%.
Similarly, the rate dropped 0.1% to 0.4% in the six-county region, from as low as 3.5% in Moffat County to as high as 4.6% in Grand Junction and Mesa County.
“The count of unemployed individuals in the state has decreased by 65,000 over the past year; however, 64% of that decline has come in just the past five months,” said Ryan Gedney, chief economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
“The recovery of the state’s unemployment rate during the pandemic recession has been substantially faster than the past two recessions,” he said. “During this recession, it took Colorado only 20 months for the unemployment rate to move from the peak rate of 12.1% in April 2020. Colorado has now regained 335,500 of the 375,800 non-farm payroll jobs lost in April 2020. That’s 89% of those lost jobs.”
Statewide, the number of Coloradans in the labor force improved to 68.3% in December.
That compared to a national rate of 61.9%, leaving the state among the top 10 nationwide in labor participation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Locally, the six-county region has kept pace with much of the rest of the state in year-over-year employment figures, dropping as much as 2.6% over December 2020.
While many of the Western Slope counties were doing as well or better than Denver-area counties, local areas aren’t nearly as bad as Pueblo and surrounding counties, which continue to have unemployment rates of 6% or worse.
Gedney said such industries as professional services, leisure activities and manufacturing had significant job gains in December, while construction and oil and gas lost jobs during the month.