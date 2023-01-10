At one point or another, most motorists have thought about getting a personalize license plate.
A fun statement, nickname or something to give that vehicle a personal touch.
Every year, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will examine countless requests for personalized plates.
In 2022, the motor vehicle department rejected a total of 140 requests because the sequence was determined to be lewd, crude and/or rude.
Some requests that were rejected included “INVALID,” “BULL,” “GAPPED,” “EGAD,” “TITAY,” ”VOTE,” AND “FBOY.”
“We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradans take in picking their personalized plate,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected.”
The list features requested personalized license plates that were rejected automatically by the DMV’s processing system. The system rejects some requests if they run afoul of the DMV’s offensive and omit list, a news release said. The list, which has been built over the years, using the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators recommendations, known offensive words and terms, as well as comparing what other states do not allow.
These terms and alphanumeric combinations are reviewed periodically by a committee of DMV staff members. They can be removed from the list by committee vote, or if through a hearing or courts, the DMV is ordered to remove and issue the configuration. A customer may appeal this decision with the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Hearings Division.
Coloradans can personalize many of the state’s 212 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees. Personalized license plate renewal can cost between $25 and $75.
To see the list of rejected plates, go to the gjsentinel.com and click on the story.