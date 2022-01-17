In a recent Colorado Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) report on impaired driving, it was revealed that the state has a high rate of convictions for offenses.
The report analyzed more than 26,000 impaired driving cases that were filed in Colorado in 2019, following the cases from arrest through final court outcome.
“Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Alcohol, A Report Pursuant to House Bill 17-1315” is the fourth report published by the division as mandated by the House bill. This report is published with a lag to allow enough time to follow most cases through final court disposition, a news release said.
One fact that was different in this report from the previous three is the increase in comprehensive toxicology data made possible by the 2019 launch of free alcohol and drug testing offered by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to all Colorado law enforcement agencies investigating suspected impaired driving cases.
Previously, agencies paid $200 to $500 for drug testing depending on the complexity of the case. This change, paid for by Marijuana Tax Cash funding, has resulted in annual cost savings to local law enforcement agencies of about $1.7 million to $3 million in toxicology testing fees.
Colorado’s conviction rates were at 88% for Driving Under the Influence charges, according to the report.
Cases with toxicology results showing concentrations of substances that exceed the legal limits have even higher conviction rates: 96% for alcohol, 92% for Delta-9 THC (the impairing substance in marijuana), and 92% for polydrug.
“Providing Colorado’s law enforcement agencies with free toxicology testing has resulted in more comprehensive data that has multiple benefits. Having consistent, detailed testing results for all impaired driving cases can help in the successful prosecution of these dangerous drivers. This information also helps law enforcement understand broader trends in substance use in our communities,” said Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety.
“While we are glad to see that impaired drivers are not getting away with this serious crime, we continue to be concerned by the prevalence of people who think it’s OK to drive while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”
The Colorado State Patrol has found that impaired driving consistently remains a major factor for injury and fatal crashes.
The State Patrol ran DUI-focused campaigns to kick off the summer season and again in December, which included larger impaired driving public awareness campaigns, along with increased enforcement.
“Injuries and deaths due to impaired driving are senseless, because they are entirely preventable,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Drivers must take responsibility and plan for an alternative ride if they drink alcohol or consume cannabis. Families and friends can also help ensure that there is a sober driver, a ride share, or a safe place to stay if someone they love is impaired. Let’s make 2022 the year that impaired driving becomes history.”
Other data highlights from the report:
n In 2019, 26,165 cases with at least one DUI charge were filed.
n Counties with the highest number of DUI case filings were El Paso (3,616), Adams (2,817), Larimer (2,344), Jefferson (2,306), Denver (1,817) and Arapahoe (1,763).
n Counties with the highest rates of DUI case filings per population were Gilpin, Kiowa, Huerfano, Clear Creek, and Summit.
n Of cases with a DUI conviction, 37% had at least one prior DUI arrest.
n Felony DUI sentences were on average 1,254 days in community corrections and 1,455 days in prison.
n Three out of four cases involved males.
n Individuals in the 26-34 age category accounted for 31% of all DUI court filings.
n Although there were more case filings for drivers in their 20s, drivers in their late 40s tended to face more serious charges, mostly because of felonies associated with three or more prior convictions.
n Of the 6,071 cases with toxicology screens for marijuana, 52% tested positive for any cannabinoid, including Delta 9-THC.
n This is a decrease in the positivity rate compared to prior years (73% in 2016 and 66% in 2017 and 2018), possibly because of the higher sample size (testing all impaired drivers rather than just those suspected of marijuana impairment).
n 68% of individuals with detected Delta-9 THC also had some other substance present. Alcohol was the most common co-occurring substance. Of those who tested positive for more than one impairing substance, more than three-quarters tested positive for alcohol in addition to Delta 9-THC.
n Methamphetamine was the top impairing substance detected after alcohol and marijuana, showing up in a quarter of cases screened for drugs.
n Drivers who were convicted of a DUI and tested positive for multiple impairing substances had the highest crash rates (40%) among convicted drivers. Crash involvement was lowest among drivers who tested positive for only Delta 9-THC (10%) among convicted drivers.