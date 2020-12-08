A handful of Republican lawmakers in the Colorado House are calling on House Speaker KC Becker to form a special committee on election integrity to investigate disputed allegations that involve Dominion election software.
Without offering any evidence, the eight lawmakers, including outgoing House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, are repeating disputed claims that the software used in several states somehow altered the results of the presidential election, switching votes for President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.
“Recent nationwide reports and calls from our constituents have cast doubt on the integrity and security of voting systems,” the eight lawmakers wrote to Becker, a Boulder Democrat. “At the center of those reports are unanswered questions surrounding the voting systems and software developed by Dominion Voting Systems headquartered here in Denver.”
Secretary of State Jena Griswold and company officials, along with many other election officials in several states, have rejected such allegations, saying they are built on unsubstantiated conspiracy theories that say the company is controlled by foreign oligarchs, including former Venezuela dictator Victor Chavez.
“The allegations included in the draft complaint are baseless, senseless, physically impossible and unsupported by any evidence whatsoever,” company officials said in a Nov. 26 statement in response to a lawsuit filed in Georgia by conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell.
“Unfounded claims and false narratives made by President Trump’s campaign legal team are deeply troubling,” Griswold said in a Nov. 20 statement. “Colorado’s election model is considered the nation’s gold standard and has gained widespread bipartisan support since its implementation in 2013.”
Regardless, the eight Republicans have not only called for an investigation, but also an independent audit of the Dominion software, something all counties have already done with their risk-limiting audits.
The Republicans hinted that they could take the matter to court if an investigation isn’t immediately launched.
Their request comes a week before the Electoral College is set to meet.