Starting today, self-employed workers or people whose regular unemployment benefits have run out can being signing up for two renewed federal aid programs, but only those whose benefits were interrupted when the old programs expired Dec. 26.
The two federal programs, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for gig workers and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation for regular unemployment filers, can log into the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s new MyUI+ program to reopen claims that expired but not fully paid out at the end of last year.
The renewed programs were part of federal legislation approved at the end of last year, but not fully implemented because of delays caused by former President Donald Trump, who delayed signing that law, stalled guidelines from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to operate the renewed programs, and the new computer filing system the state installed earlier this month.
Like the old programs that expired Dec. 26, these new programs also are limited in how long they will last.
They now are set to expire by mid-March unless Congress extends them, something federal lawmakers are negotiating now.
Under the renewed programs, displaced workers who had been receiving money through them must reopen their old accounts. They automatically will start seeing payments backdated to Dec. 27, the day after the old programs expired.
But under new rules designed to catch and prevent fraudulent claims, most claimants will have to apply for regular state unemployment benefits before reopening those assistance and compensation accounts. That’s because the new guidelines — and the department’s new system — has more security checks to ensure that filers are who they say they are.
All filers will automatically qualify for a third renewed federal program that expired last July. That’s the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program that was paying an additional $600 a week — now only $300 a week — to anyone who also is receiving state or federal assistance.
That money, too, is to be backdated to Dec. 27.
Applying for the programs is to be done in stages.
Today, it’s for people who had been receiving benefits that were interrupted.
Phase 2 of the rollout will allow workers who had already exhausted all of their benefits before the old programs ended to apply for more aid.
When they can file those new claims, however, has not yet been determined.