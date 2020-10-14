The state saw its first 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a day on Saturday, and then it saw it again on Monday, meaning Colorado could be facing its third wave of the deadly virus since the pandemic began back in March, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday.
As a result, the governor is once again imploring Coloradans to be ever vigilant in doing whatever they can to avoid contracting the coronavirus and spreading it to others.
“More alarming than that, we now have a positivity rate above 5%, which is the number identified by the World Health Organization for when there is an active outbreak,” Polis said. “It’s very worrisome. It’s very alarming.
“This is our highest single-day caseload since March. We also are at 290 hospitalizations. That’s the highest we’ve seen since May,” Polis said.
While the governor said that most of those new cases were in the Denver metropolitan area, it won’t be contained there if Coloradans don’t do better, particularly as the state enters the winter flu season when more people are indoors, where the virus can spread more rapidly, he said.
Although the governor didn’t impose any new restrictions, other than to extend the mask order last weekend for another 30 days, he said it’s clear some regions of the state need to do more to contain the virus.
“We need to get this under control now,” Polis said. “If this trend continues, our hospital capacity will be in jeopardy. We have to be able to get this into control before the Thanksgiving and holiday season, and we just have a few weeks to do that.”
Currently, there are only five counties that are in the “Protect Our Neighbors” phase of dealing with the virus, which allows them to have much lighter restrictions than other parts of the state.
Those counties include Gunnison, Rio Blanco, Gilpin, Moffat and Mesa, which had to submit a new mitigation plan to the state this week because of an increase in new cases.
At 2.66%, the county’s two-week percentage of positive cases is half that of the state’s.
Additionally, the state’s overall deaths are now above 2,000. In Mesa County, there have only been six so far.
Polis also announced a new program designed to help restaurants remain open during the colder months, part of which involves finding new ways for them to create outdoor spaces to serve patrons, such as in heated tents.
To help with that, the Xcel Energy Foundation is donating $500,000 to help those restaurants create that space.
That comes along with an additional $250,000 in matching grants the foundation is giving to the Colorado Relief Fund.
“For every $500,000 that is raised in addition to what we are giving, we will contribute another $50,000,” said Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado.
“That’s a total contribution of $750,000 from the Xcel Energy Foundation and Xcel Energy. This is one of the single largest gifts that we have made in Colorado in our company’s history.”
The Minneapolis-based company has already donated much during the pandemic, including $100,000 to help support 15 food banks in the eight states it serves, along with $300,000 from the COVID-19 Disaster Response Matching Gifts Campaign started by its employees, which generated more than $450,000 in donations to nonprofit groups.
To donate to the foundation’s Colorado match, go to helpcoloradnow.org.