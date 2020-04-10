Tens of thousands more Coloradans filed for unemployment insurance benefits by the end of last week, according to new data released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Though not as bad as the 61,583 people who filed for unemployment by the end of the prior week ending March 28, the 46,065 new filings last week bring to 127,393 the total number of initial claims filed in the state since Colorado and the nation virtually shut down over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first week Gov. Jared Polis instituted his stay-at-home order in mid-March, which primarily impacted restaurants, hotels and bars, 19,754 Coloradans filed for unemployment benefits.
All that compares to a national rate of about 6.6 million Americans filing in all states for the week ending April 4, a slight downtick from the 6.8 million people who filed the prior week. Altogether, nearly 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic impacted the nation’s economy.
Cher Haavind, chief communications officer for the state labor department, said the number of applications for unemployment benefits is far higher than the number of actual claims filed, giving a better indication of the increased unemployment activity the department has been seeing since the middle of last month.
Those applications are as high as 225,000 over the past month, Haavind said.
“Applications are the number of applications we’ve received through our online or phone systems,” she said. “Initial claims are the numbers that are actually processed applications, wage verification and official datasets that we are reporting to the feds. We continue to believe that is the most reliable dataset that is an indicator of where our economy is and where it is going.”
The preponderance of the claims by far are in the accommodations and food industries, specifically hotels, restaurants and bars that have been shuttered since Polis issued social distancing guidelines, and later, his stay-at-home order.
Other types of businesses hard hit by the shutdown are nonessential medical services, such as dentists, and social services, such as professional consulting. Other types of businesses considered “nonessential” under the governor’s order that are seeing layoffs include hairstylists, arts, entertainment, recreation and retail trade.
While county-by-county numbers aren’t available for the end of last week, at least one local hotel has announced a large layoff of its workers because of the pandemic.
That was the DoubleTree Hotel on Horizon Drive, which informed the department that due to a temporary closure as a result of the pandemic, it had laid off 52 workers.
A similar DoubleTree hotel at the Denver Tech Center laid off 87 workers.
While there are many other Mesa County businesses laying off or furloughing workers, that was the only large-scale layoff announced by a local business. (The expected May 31 layoff of 371 workers at the Grand Junction office of Star-Tek is part of a company-wide downsizing that was made before the pandemic hit.)
While the department doesn’t have up-to-the-week county-by-county data, its most recent data shows that Mesa County saw 463 new filings by the week ending March 21. That’s up from just 42 two weeks earlier.
Area counties saw similar increases, with Garfield County going from 16 to 268; Montrose County, 38 to 116; and Delta County, 15 to 60.
The department said the amount of benefits paid out last year amounted to nearly $30 million. That compares to the nearly $9 million weekly average before all this hit, and the $19 million weekly average paid out during the height of the Great Recession a decade ago.
Jeff Fitzgerald, director of the department’s unemployment insurance division, said the increased volume in filings is trying the department’s computer systems and resulting in delays in getting benefits to people. He said, however, that no one will lose benefits because of the delays.
Fitzgerald said applicants won’t have to file twice to receive the additional $600 approved under the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act approved by Congress last month. That money automatically will be added to their benefits.
He did say, however, that anyone who had a denied claim recently should reapply to see if they qualify for that federal money.
Additionally, self-employed workers who normally don’t qualify for unemployment benefits also should be able to file applications for that money as early as next week.