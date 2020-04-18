The snowpack in Colorado is right where it should be as of mid-April, but Grand Mesa continues to have lower-than-average snow coverage.
Snow Survey Supervisor Brian Domonkos said the Colorado snowpack is at 101% compared to normal levels this week.
The Upper Colorado Headwaters, which include the northern portion of Grand Mesa, as well as Garfield, Eagle and Summit counties, is at 107% of normal.
However, southern Colorado is slightly below normal with the Gunnison snowpack at 90%.
“On Grand Mesa, the snowpack is a little bit on the lower side compared to say the rest of the Upper Colorado,” Domonkos said. “Mesa Lakes is at 62% of normal, Park Reservoir is 77% of normal and Overland Reservoir is 82% of normal.”
Although snowpack statewide is near its historical average, Domonkos said that is only part of the story as it relates to spring runoff.
Last fall was particularly dry, he said, which could affect stream flow this spring.
“People are interested in snowpack because of how much water is going to run off and get an idea of what the water supply is for the summer,” Domonkos said.
“The thing is, to get the entire story for how much water there is going to be, while snowpack tells the majority of that story, precipitation is part of that story.”
The Natural Resources Conservation Service does have predictions for river and stream flow.
This spring, Domonkos said it predicts the Colorado River at Cameo will be at 102% of the median from April 1 through July 31.
However, surface streams near Cedaredge are predicted to be at 70% and the Gunnison River near Grand Junction will be at 79% of its average flow from April 1 through July 31.
“This year is a particular year to pay attention to precipitation because precipitation this past fall was particularly low,” Domonkos said.
“That’s having ramifications on the stream flow forecast that we will see this spring.”