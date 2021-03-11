State regulators are asking for — and getting — comments from employers as they consider requiring larger companies and other organizations to develop plans for reducing the commuting mileage of their workers as a means of helping curtail greenhouse gas emissions.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division is developing a proposal for an Employee Traffic Reduction Program rule for consideration by the state Air Quality Control Commission. The commission in May is expected to consider setting an August hearing on the rule.
Under the proposal, entities employing a yet-undetermined number of people would have to develop a plan to reduce the commuter miles of their workers through telecommuting, public transit, ride-sharing, bicycling and other means. Currently regulators are exploring a statewide requirement that would apply wherever at least 100 people work at a single location.
The proposal is part of a larger rulemaking effort targeting greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants in the state’s transportation sector. That itself is part of an effort to meet goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 26% in 2025, 50% in 2030 and 90% in 2050, compared to 2005 levels, as established by a bill passed in 2019.
Other transportation-sector greenhouse gas rulemaking initiatives include adopting an emission standard for the sector, and exploring ways to improve the efficiency of the current inspection program in the state targeting vehicle emissions.
According to the Air Pollution Control Division, transportation became the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state last year, even with a reduction in traffic because of the pandemic. Division spokesman Andrew Bare said in a prepared statement that in 2019, and dating back to 2005, the largest source had been the electric power sector.
“That sector has achieved significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions over the years, thanks to a transition away from coal to natural gas and (toward) renewable energy sources. Additional reductions are expected from the utility sector with the reductions by 2030 exceeding 80% from 2005 levels,” Bare said.
According to a notice CDPHE has sent to some employers, at least 27 programs aimed at reducing commuter miles are “working successfully throughout the United States.”
The letter says that requiring employers to develop plans “would reduce traffic congestion and associated vehicle emission state-wide, and lead to a variety of other potential benefits, including financial savings and enhanced quality of life for employees, reduced overhead costs, along with improved employee recruitment and retention.”
Tim Taylor, part of the CDPHE team working on the rule proposal, told employer representatives during an online information session Tuesday that the reduced overhead costs would result from less need for parking and office space.
The state says that on the Front Range, transportation is the largest source of nitrogen oxides, and third-largest source of volatile organic compounds, both of which contribute to formation of ozone in an area that is in nonattainment with federal ozone standards.
Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, thinks the proposed rule should apply only to that nonattainment area, with its heavy traffic congestion, and shouldn’t be imposed on large employers in Grand Junction. She said the local transit system, while good, can’t meet everyone’s needs, the area doesn’t have light rail, and telecommuting isn’t feasible in situations like a nurse working at a hospital.
“I’m really concerned about an inordinate amount of negative impacts on our business for minimal returns for their goals,” she said of the state proposal.
During Tuesday’s discussion, employers also raised questions about things such as how fines associated with the rule might impact companies still dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, how the rule would apply in the case of workers such as construction crews who need to get to job sites, how feasible it would be for employers of service workers who travel all over a city to work multiple jobs, and how much staff time it would take for employers to administer the required program.
Regulatory staff indicated that those are the types of issues they’re still considering, and welcoming input on from employers, as they work on a draft rule that may be released in late April.
Public listening sessions on the transportation rulemaking initiatives, in English and Spanish, are scheduled for today from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and March 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. To register for the events or provide written comments, go to https://cdphe.colorado.gov/reducing-greenhouse-gas-emissions-from-transportation.