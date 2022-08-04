Refund checks under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights are to be in the mail within the next few days to all Colorado residents who file their 2021 income tax returns, state officials announced Wednesday.
Those checks, $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for couples, are going to all state taxpayers who have already filed their 2021 income tax returns, but still to go to late filers who file by the middle of October.
Gov. Jared Polis, who pushed for the so-called Colorado Cash Back program through the Colorado Legislature during its session earlier this year, said the money is coming in this form now to help taxpayers struggling with rising inflation and high gasoline prices.
“We’re fighting to help save people money because Coloradans need real relief, and we are doing everything in our power to deliver it now,” he said. “The government should not hold on to your money any longer than it has to.”
Normally, such refunds come as part of their annual income tax filings and is based on how much money taxpayers earned.
As a result of this mechanism, however, lower income filers will see up to $211 more than they would otherwise, while higher income Coloradans will see as much as $1,900 less, according to a fiscal analysis of the bill that created the Cash Back method.
That analysis by the Colorado Legislative Council, the research arm of the Legislature, says that individual taxpayers who earn up to $47,000 a year would have received $640 under the normal refund mechanism, while those who make more than $265,000 a year would have gotten $2,020.
Initially, the flat refunds were expected to be $400 for individual filers and $800 to joint filers, but those figures nearly doubled when state lawmakers received an update in June on the state’s revenue forecast, which showed an expected TABOR revenue surplus of up to $3.56 billion. Not all of that money, however, is being paid out under the Cash Back program.
Under TABOR, the state is required to refund any excess revenue over the state’s annual budget, which is allowed to grow each year due to population growth and inflation. That 1992 voter-approved law, however, doesn’t dictate how the money must be refunded, and refund mechanisms have changed over the years.
Currently, the first mechanism funds the voter-approved homestead exemption that pays about half of the property taxes for veterans and older Coloradans who have been in their homes for 10 years or more. This year, that amounts to about $161.3 million, and under the Cash Back law, that mechanism remains the first.
The Cash Back will step in as the second mechanism, but for this year’s refund only. Under it, about $2.7 billion will be paid through the direct checks, which is to go to more than 3.6 million taxpayers.
Normally, the second mechanism — but now the third — temporarily lowers the state’s income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.5%, while the fourth employs a six-tier payback mechanism based on income levels. About $514.5 million of the surplus is to be paid back through this mechanism.
Because the overall TABOR surplus is so high, all four forms of mechanism will be used, meaning that the $750 checks won’t be the end to what tax filers will get back, according to the council’s analysis.
Not everyone is as enamored with the Cash Back program as Polis. Michael Fields, president of the conservative advocacy group Advance Colorado, said it is an election-year gimmick.
“We should celebrate this money going back to Coloradans because everyone is feeling the pinch of high inflation, gas prices and high taxes and fees,” Fields said in a statement. “But we should be honest about the fact that conservatives have defended TABOR and liberals have attacked it.”
The state refunds are not related to the checks that Mesa County is planning to mail county residents. It has its own TABOR surplus — about $12.7 million — and is planning to mail checks to every registered voter. Those checks are expected to be about $122.