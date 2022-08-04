Refund checks under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights are to be in the mail within the next few days to all Colorado residents who file their 2021 income tax returns, state officials announced Wednesday.

Those checks, $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for couples, are going to all state taxpayers who have already filed their 2021 income tax returns, but still to go to late filers who file by the middle of October.