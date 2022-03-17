Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff will take a closer look at whether wild bison from Utah are crossing over into Colorado and being killed, but the agency’s commission is declining in the meantime to take immediate steps to protect the animals from unregulated hunting based on only anecdotal reports that it is occurring.
The nonprofit group Grasslands Unlimited petitioned the commission to classify the bison as both livestock and big game wildlife, as some other states do. Currently, Parks and Wildlife regulations classify bison only as livestock, meaning the agency has no jurisdiction over them.
Grasslands Unlimited says that has created a regulatory loophole that has left free-ranging bison in the Book Cliffs area of eastern Utah vulnerable when they wander into Colorado.
“Based on anecdotal interviews with individuals familiar with the area, these bison are promptly killed by local residents and their friends or oil field workers,” the petition says.
Grasslands Unlimited’s president, Trevor Pellerite, told the Parks and Wildlife commission last week that a biological and ethical imperative exists to protect the bison, and the intent of the petition is effectively “to let them exist in Colorado without unregulated killing.”
But Parks and Wildlife staff contend the regulatory change hasn’t been shown to be warranted. For one thing, they question how many bison have disbursed into the state and whether there’s a significant problem the agency should spend some of its limited resources solving.
The commission rejected the petition, after some commissioners also voiced discomfort about the lack of more data about what problem may exist. Commissioner Luke Schafer, who lives in Craig, said he’s heard the rumors for a long time about people killing bison that cross into the state, but has never heard those rumors substantiated, and the petition seems presumptive.
“I think the cart’s getting in front of the bison a little bit on this,” he said.
Said Commissioner Dallas May, “I agree, (there’s) too much anecdotal information. We can’t approve a petition like this until we have hard data.”
Commissioner Jay Tutchton called for Parks and Wildlife staff to look into the matter more closely and thanked Pellerite for bringing it up.
He told Pellerite, “I agree with you that it’s fairly outrageous that an animal walks across an imaginary line and pays with his life, and (it’s) a complete waste.”
Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow committed to have agency staff meet with Pellerite and look into whether a problem exists.
One concern for Parks and Wildlife staff when it came to the petition is the potential resource demands for things such as developing a bison management plan if it designates the animal as a big game species, at a time when it’s dealing with other things such as restoration of wolves, introducing a new state park pass program and exploring wolverine reintroduction.
Pellerite said his group’s petition isn’t seeking introduction of bison at a landscape scale, but rather looking for a limited action to address the animals crossing from Utah, which wouldn’t require much immediate active management from Parks and Wildlife.
That being said, Commissioner Taishya Adams noted that the state’s wildlife action plan mentions possible reintroduction of bison into parts of the state, and several commissioners voiced interest in the idea of that happening at some point.
Said Schafer, “I’m a big fan of seeing bison restoration occur.”
Tutchton said, “If you look at the most iconic animal perhaps in North America it’s the bison, and we have no free-ranging bison anywhere in Colorado.”
Commissioner Charles Garcia called reintroduction “a wonderful idea.”
He added, “Wolves, then wolverine, then bison, but let’s take them one at a time.”
The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association opposed the Grasslands Unlimited petition, worrying in part that it could pose risks to cattle due to hybridization and disease transmission. Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Duke Phillips, a rancher who raises bison, said bison associations also pushed for denial, though one association called for further exploring the issue through a stakeholder process.
“I would joke that bison have kind of a unicorn status. People either love them or they really don’t like them, so they’re a controversial species,” he said.