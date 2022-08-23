Colorado Treasurer Dave Young thinks some of his colleagues in other states are being shortsighted in their coordinated efforts to invest only in oil, gas and mining companies when it comes to their state’s portfolios.
The Democrat, who is running for his second term this year, said during a brief stop in Grand Junction on Monday that such an approach only serves short-term political goals, and not long-term investment strategies that state treasurers should be making.
“We’re not day traders, we’re long-term investors,” Young said. “We’ve got to make sure that our portfolios are going to be sustainable.”
Young was reacting to a relatively new coalition of Republican state treasurers who have joined forces to adopt investment strategies against corporate investment policies of banks that have cut off financing for the coal, oil and natural gas industries.
Led by West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, his state and 14 others are blocking banks that have such policies from state contracts and other business.
But Young says that while continued investments in fossil fuel companies still can be good for state pension funds, it isn’t realistic in the long term financially to rely solely on them, particularly in the face of climate change.
A better approach is to look at them as energy companies, ones that are transitioning into renewables while still having their hands in traditional fossil fuels.
“Everybody needs to have energy, but I’m particularly interested in fossil fuel companies that may not apparently be moving publicly to being an energy company and not solely a fossil fuel company,” Young said. “They may actually be developing innovations and be underpriced in the market that later becomes readily apparent they are on to something and their investments go up.”
Divestment in select industries, products or nations isn’t a new trend.
For years, pension plans, corporations and even whole states have divested in certain things for political or humanitarian reasons.
This year, for example, the Colorado Public Employees Pension Association, whose board Young sits on as state treasurer, followed the suit of many states by divesting in Russian banks because of that nation’s attack on the Ukraine.
In years past, the Colorado Legislature has passed laws requiring PERA to divest of certain things, such as the Sudan, Iran and companies that have prohibitions against Israel, all primarily because of human rights issues.
Yes, Young said, those are political decisions, much like what the Republican treasurers are doing.
But that doesn’t mean Colorado should rely on investments in fossil fuel companies just because that’s still a major industry in the state, as a bill that died in the Colorado Legislature last year that is expected to return would have done.
Best, he said, is to look at investments that address future concerns, and not rely on outmoded ones.