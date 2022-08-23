Dave Young

DAVE YOUNG

Colorado Treasurer Dave Young thinks some of his colleagues in other states are being shortsighted in their coordinated efforts to invest only in oil, gas and mining companies when it comes to their state’s portfolios.

The Democrat, who is running for his second term this year, said during a brief stop in Grand Junction on Monday that such an approach only serves short-term political goals, and not long-term investment strategies that state treasurers should be making.