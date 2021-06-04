The Colorado Treasurer’s Office completed the sale of transportation bonds Thursday that would raise more than $620 million to pay for road and bridge projects.
Called for under a bill approved by the Colorado Legislature in 2017, the bonds, actually known as certificates of participation, will go to the Colorado Transportation Commission to be used has part of its normal prioritization of road and bridge projects.
That measure, then known as Senate Bill 267, called for four annual sales of COPs of $500 million each. This is the third such sale.
Under the law, at least 25% of the COPs are to be used to fund projects in rural parts of the state, and 10% for transit.
Because of favorable interest rates, that $500 million sale is expected to raise a premium of an additional $120 million, Colorado Treasurer Dave Young said.
“Borrowing these funds at such a low interest cost enables us to provide our rural communities with the financial support they need to complete their most pressing infrastructure needs,” Young said. “Our rural communities across the state are the veins of Colorado, they fuel our agriculture, outdoor recreation, energy and history.”
The bill that required the certificates to be sold was part of a larger measure that helped the state’s fiscal position by taking a fee it collects from hospitals out from under constitutional revenue limits.
It also has allowed the treasurer’s office to make more money off of them, primarily because of the same favorable interest rates in recent years.
The first year Young’s office sold the $500 million COP’s, it realized a premium of about $45 million. Because of last year’s pandemic economy and its impact on the bond market, Young delayed selling the certificates. Doing so allowed the Colorado Department of Transportation to receive an additional $111 million in premiums.
Technically, the certificates aren’t bonds, but lease-purchase agreements that investors buy in order to earn revenue on interest from their shares.
All of that money is now being used to fund a variety of road projects, including the realignment of Interstate 70B at Grand Avenue, a yearlong construction project that started last month.