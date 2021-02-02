The Colorado Treasurer’s Office returned money and property valued at nearly $48 million last year through its unclaimed property program.
Colorado, like all states, maintains a program that is designed to ensure that missing money, either though a bank account or some other financial account, or unclaimed property, such as jewelry, coins or other valuable items found in a variety of ways, such as an unclaimed safety deposit box, are returned to their owners.
“States are required to return unclaimed property to its owner no matter how long it takes,” said Colorado Treasurer Dave Young. “Unclaimed property programs are consumer protection programs that return billions of dollars each year to individuals who did not know they had missing money or valuable property.”
During all of last year, Colorado’s program paid 23,434 unclaimed property claims that had a total value of $47.7 million.
Oftentimes, private investigators will scour a state’s unclaimed property list, which is accessible to the general public, and then attempt to contact property owners to help them recover their unclaimed property, for a fee.
Those state lists don’t say what the property is, but they do include a person’s name, hometown, ZIP code and from where the property is held, such as a bank, private company or even a state’s revenue department.
But Young’s office says that anyone can search its data files for free and easily apply to reclaim that property without having to pay anyone.
He’s recommending that people run their own names through the database to see if they forgot something somewhere, or had something willed to them from a deceased family member that they didn’t know about.
When private companies such as banks identify unclaimed property, but can’t locate the actual owners, that property eventually is transferred to the state, which maintains a very large safe in the Colorado Capitol Building where much of it is stored.
To search Colorado’s database, go to https://colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/. To search other states, go to unclaimed.org/search, and then click onto similar programs in other states.
Through that second website, Coloradans also can do direct searches on other private or government unclaimed programs, such as the IRS’s Undeliverable U.S. Federal Tax Refund Checks or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.