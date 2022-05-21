Colorado’s labor force is strong even in the face of high inflation and fears of another recession, a state economist says.
That’s partly why the state’s unemployment rate continues to drop, down to 3.6% in April over March, said Ryan Gedney, chief economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. That rate sat at 6.1% a year ago.
“In terms of the labor force, right now I’d say the fundamentals are good,” he said. “The labor force looks great in Colorado, it looks great in the nation, there’s still a lot of job openings and we see strong wage growth. While there is inflation, I’d say that in Colorado wages are keeping pace with inflation.”
Gedney said that while there are some “headwinds” in the economy, such as mounting prices and the war in Ukraine, a recession this year or next isn’t expected to impact the state’s improving unemployment rate, adding that Colorado ranks the third fastest in recovering from the pandemic economy.
That’s particularly true in the six-county region, which now averages an unemployment rate lower than the state’s average.
On average, the counties here saw a reduction in unemployment by about 0.5%, ranging from a low of 2.8% in Garfield County to 3.9% in Rio Blanco County.
The Grand Junction area, which had an unemployment rate of 3.3% last month, continues to lead the state in job recovery since the start of the recession in March 2020, Gedney said. The county has had a 126% job recovery rate since then, exceeding the 113% average statewide.
In April 2021, there were 72,390 employed workers in Mesa County. That was up last month, to 76,204, according to the department’s monthly statistics.
Counties with the highest unemployment rates were in southern Colorado, with Pueblo leading at 6.1% last month.
Nationally, April’s rate was the same as Colorado’s, at 3.6%.
In Colorado, 13,600 nonfarm jobs were added last month, bringing the state’s total workforce to more than 3.2 million. Since May 2020, Colorado’s private sector has added, or restored, about 407,600 jobs. That compares to the 358,800 that were lost at the beginning of the pandemic.
Most of those gains continued to be in the leisure and hospitality sector, followed by professional and business services and the trade, transportation and utilities sector, Gedney said.