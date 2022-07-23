The state’s unemployment rate dropped again in June, the fifth consecutive monthly decline, going down a tenth of a point to 3.4%, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Friday.
While that happened, however, the unemployment rate in the six-county region ticked up a bit, going from 3.3% in May in Mesa County, to 3.6% last month.
Moffat County also saw a 0.3% increase over the month, going to 2.9%, while Montrose and Rio Blanco counties saw only a 0.1% increase, to 3.1% and 3.8%, respectively. The 2.8% rate in Delta County remained unchanged.
Still, Ryan Gedney, economist with the labor department, said Colorado’s recovery from last year’s job losses due to the economic downturn from the pandemic is among the best in the nation.
“Through June, private job gains since May 2020 total 413,400,” Gedney said. “That’s compared to losses totaling 370,000. That represents recovery of over 115%, and that substantially outpaces the U.S. recovery rate of nearly 101%.”
The department also said that the state’s labor force grew by 8,200 last month, to more than 3.2 million workers. That’s about 67.1% of the state’s total population, the highest employment-to-population ratio Colorado has seen since January 2009, he said.
Employers added about 4,500 non-farm payroll jobs in June, with the leisure and hospitality and the education and health services industries continuing to lead the way.
The state’s annual job growth rate is at 4.1%, slightly lower than the 4.3% rate nationwide.
“Colorado’s private sector job recovery rate ranks as the 11th fastest in the nation, and that’s really been unchanged over the last several months,” he said.