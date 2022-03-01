State officials unveiled a colorful new driver’s license and identity card on Monday, one that features a new look while still maintaining the security features required under the federal Real ID Act.
The new look has been in development for the past two years and involved more than 400 suggestions from artists.
The winning look received more than 55,000 votes from Coloradans.
“For the first time, Coloradans have a voice in the design of our official state credentials,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “This card continues to build on the convenience of digital IDs and mobile driver licenses, and like the Rocky Mountains, this card is built to last with the latest security technology.”
The Iconic Credential, as it is called, became available Monday, and also is available as the Colorado Digital ID on the myColorado app, a digital version of a driver’s license on smartphones used by about 600,000 Coloradans.
The new design initially was to be debuted last fall, but was delayed because the selected artists, Matt Nunez and Gabriel Dupon, wanted extra time to refine it.
The two were awarded a $500 grant to redesign the license.
Nunez, a Colorado Springs resident, used Mount Sneffels in Ouray County as the mountain background.
Dupon, who designed the back side of the new card, features Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park.