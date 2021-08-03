Gov. Jared Polis’ order to require unvaccinated state workers to get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis doesn’t apply to local government workers even though counties are a subdivision of the state.
Still, that doesn’t mean that county commissioners, or local governments for that matter, can’t mirror that new Polis order for state workers to get tested for the coronavirus twice a week, or even go beyond that requirement, the governor said Monday.
“We truly have a great degree of trust in our local administrators of state government services, namely our county governments,” Polis said. “Some counties, like the city and county of Denver, are putting requirements above and beyond the state requirements; there are likely other counties that might have their own appropriate COVID-control measures that they implement at their county level.”
Starting Sept. 20, those state workers who haven’t gotten fully vaccinated will be required to get tested for the coronavirus twice a week, and show proof that they’ve done so. They can stop testing if they get both doses of the vaccine and are declared fully vaccinated.
The governor’s order includes vaccinated state workers who choose not to show proof that they have received both doses.
The move is an attempt being used nationwide to spur more people to get vaccinated. The point is to inconvenience them to motivate them to get the vaccine.
Jeff Kuhr, executive director of the Mesa County Public Health Department, said he’s not recommending that the county implement a similar mandate, even though he’s done so with his own department.
There, about 80% of employees are fully vaccinated, and those who are not are required to wear masks, he said.
“You’re not going to get everyone to do it regardless,” Kuhr said. “Nobody wants to be mandated to do anything. The best I can hope for is that we all come together and do this on behalf of our community.”
There are 845 confirmed cases of the delta variant in the county, a number that’s stabilized in recent weeks, Kuhr said, adding that the percentage of fully vaccinated residents age 12 and up ticked up to 43%, a slight increase over last week. Nearly half of eligible county residents have received at least one dose.
Statewide, nearly 65% of eligible Coloradans are fully vaccinated.
Kuhr said the state’s new incentive program, the $100 Walmart gift cards, also seems to be spurring more people to get vaccinated.
“Maybe an incentive to where it’s guaranteed everybody gets something is appealing to people,” he said.
The governor’s order also requires unvaccinated state workers to wear masks while inside state buildings, but only if they are around others.
That mask order does not include the general public, but it does encourage those who are not vaccinated to follow suit when they are in state buildings.
Rachael Herlihy, Colorado’s chief epidemiologist, said the battle now is with those who are unvaccinated, saying that because of them, these and other restrictions are in place.
She said that because of them, and that their helping to spread the more contagious delta variant of the virus, the efficacy of the vaccines has dropped to 80%. In the beginning, they were as high as 95%.
Still, she said that while those who get vaccinated can still carry and contract the virus, they are far more likely to have mild or no symptoms as a result.
Herlihy said new infections and hospitalizations — and deaths — statewide are predominately among those who have not been vaccinated.
“We really see that unvaccinated individuals are really driving transmission in the state right now,” she said. “Overall, we see five to six times the rate of infection in unvaccinated individuals compared to the fully vaccinated.”