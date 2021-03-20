Colorado’s economy is better than expected, and getting better faster than state economists predicted a year ago.
Despite that, the state’s economy still has a ways to go to reach pre-pandemic levels, state economists told the Colorado Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Friday.
“The best piece of news I have for you today is that the worst of the recession appears to be behind us,” said Greg Sobetski, chief economist for the Legislative Council, the staffing and research arm of the Legislature. “We have vaccine distribution going on in full swing across the state, we have a massive piece of federal legislation that’s expected to sustain economic growth through calendar year 2021.
“Those two factors combined have caused us to make upward adjustments to our revenue forecast, and to our economic forecast,” he added. “We expect that gross domestic product will increase by 6.3% in the current calendar year. That’s a very significant increase.”
While the state’s general fund revenues declined about 1.1% over the past year, that’s far smaller than anticipated when the Colorado Legislature dramatically cut the budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
As a result of those cuts and a stronger-than-expected recovery, the economists are predicting that the Legislature will see a 45.5% increase in revenues, or about $5.3 billion more than last year, some of which is expected to be used in one-time programs for businesses and individuals to help further boost that economic recovery.
That recovery, however, is expected to happen faster in some sectors of the state’s economy over others, Sobetski said.
“We anticipate different speeds of recovery for different parts of the economy, and that’s normally the case during any economic recovery,” he said. “But I think those differences are exacerbated this time due to the unusual nature of the pandemic recession.”
He said that while employment hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels and won’t anytime soon, job recovery has been strong, particularly for the retail trade sector which saw an 80% return from the beginning of he pandemic a year ago.
Still, full job recovery is going to take longer, particularly in the accommodation and food industries, which were hit the hardest.
“We expect a longer road for recovery in employment,” Sobetski said. “Our employment forecast is plus 3.1% growth in non-farm employment for Colorado in 2021, but that will still be below 2019 employment levels.”
He said that’s partly because of the high number of businesses that permanently shut their doors because of the pandemic.