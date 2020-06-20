The immediate future of Colorado’s economy remains bleak, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, state economists said Friday.
After a precipitous drop in the state and national economies because of the COVID-19 pandemic that sent unemployment rates soaring, there was a slight uptick in job gains and expected revenues in the last month, economists with the governor’s office and the Colorado Legislature told lawmakers in presenting their revenue forecast for the second quarter of this year.
But while they offered that good news, they quickly added that any full recovery still is more than a year away, and then only if something else doesn’t hit the fan.
“The U.S. has officially entered one of the deepest, and possibly one of the shortest recessions on record in March,” said Meredith Moon, an economist with the Legislative Council, the research and staffing arm of the Legislature. “Our expectations for the shape of economic recovery remain consistent with our May forecast, although this forecast assumes a slower rate of growth starting in 2021. We are not currently expecting a return to pre-crisis levels of economic activity during this forecast period.”
The economists said they were encouraged by an increase in job creation in May, and sales tax activity that wasn’t as bad as they thought.
But they said that although Colorado employers added nearly 69,000 net jobs in May, it doesn’t come close to making up for the 300,000 jobs that were lost in April, when the state’s unemployment rate swelled to more than 12%.
The economists also said they don’t know yet how those job figures will impact income tax receipts next year, or how quickly sales taxes will rebound as businesses across the state slowly reopen.
As a result, and assuming something else doesn’t come along to harm the economy, it will take some time for a full recovery to take hold, they said.
“The impact of the economic recovery in Colorado and nationally will heavily influence revenue streams, including income and sales tax revenue,” the council said in its report to the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee. “These two sources of revenue have historically accounted for about 95% of general fund revenue. Longer or repeated periods of reduced economic activity to control the spread of COVID-19 will cause more severe and longer-lasting revenue impacts.”
The economists expected that revenue into the Legislature’s general fund, its main checking account that covers the cost of most state services, is expected to have dropped nearly 5% by the end of this fiscal year, which is June 30.
Next fiscal year is expected to be twice as bad, with an estimated 10.5% drop in revenue to the state.
Regionally, a recovery could take longer than that on the Front Range because this area’s economy is largely based on tourism and oil and gas activities, both of which were hard hit because of the pandemic.
Although severance tax revenues next year are expected to drop nearly 89%, the leisure and hospitality trades felt the greatest impacts because of the COVID-19 shutdown, the economists state.
“While the impact of COVID-19-related closures is not yet well known, a rising number of bankruptcies have been reported in retail and leisure and hospitality sectors, and many businesses are choosing to delay reopening or permanently shutter,” the legislative economists said.
“Business shutdowns and slowdowns have added to uncertainty and forced many companies to reevaluate their expectation and capital expenditures.”