Colorado’s official minimum wage will increase again starting with the new year, except for state employees and direct-care workers who are employed by private companies that operate under state grants.
For them, the minimum wage will go even higher, to $15 an hour.
The official minimum wage was mandated under two ballot measures approved by Colorado voters in 2006 and again in 2016, which incrementally brought it up to $12 an hour, with increases based on the rate of inflation.
In 2006, the state’s minimum wage was $6.85 an hour, but under Amendment 42 approved by voters, it went to $8.31 an hour by 2016, when voters approved Amendment 70 calling for it to go to $12 an hour by 2021, with annual increases based on the cost of living.
Nationally, the minimum wage is $7.50 an hour, but under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in April, it goes to $15 an hour starting Jan. 30, but only employees who work on or connected to federal contracts.
The $15 minimum wage for Colorado’s 31,000 employees was approved through a new collective bargaining agreement in November with Colorado WINS, the main labor union that represents state workers in the Colorado personnel system. That wage increase, however, won’t go into effect until July 1, the start of the state’s 2022-23 fiscal year.
The wage increase for direct-care workers — those who work in personal care for older adults and those with disabilities, along other professionals whose employers have state grants — got a preliminary go-ahead in November from the Colorado Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, which drafts the state’s annual budget.
“People with disabilities of all ages rely on others to get through our day to a greater extent than non-disabled people,” Julie Reiskin, executive director of the Colorado Cross Disability Coalition, said last month. “The people that assist us do valuable and important work and deserve fair compensation, including paid time off and increases for both merit and cost of living adjustments.”
While state workers are expected to see that increase, they won’t be able to take advantage of their own paid family and medical leave program. Gov. Jared Polis put that in place for 2021, but lawmakers nixed it because he funded it through the Group Benefits Plan Reserve Fund, which pays for health benefits for state workers.
Polis did that in 2020 for this year after the JBC rejected his plan to include it in his budget for this year. Earlier this month, the Legislature’s Committee on Legal Services voted 9-1 to end it because it conflicts with other state laws that bar providing benefits to state workers that are not consistent with prevailing employment practices. Only about 18% of government workers nationwide have such a benefit.
Instead, all those state workers will have to wait until 2024 along with employees in the private sector, when the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program approved by voters last year under Proposition 118 goes into effect.