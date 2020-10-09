Western Slope residents who purchase their medical plans on Colorado’s health care marketplace are expected to save up to 38% in lower premiums from what they would have been paying before the state’s new reinsurance program was put in place, state officials announced Thursday.
That’s more than the predicted 33% when the program was authorized last year, and much higher than the 20.8% average statewide.
Those numbers are based on proposed premiums by insurance companies that intend to offer plans next year, including those on the state’s health care exchange, Connect for Health Colorado.
“We are very excited that our great reinsurance program continues to make health insurance more affordable for Coloradans,” said Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway. “As I’ve said before, access to health care is always important and it’s vital during this pandemic. When we make health insurance more affordable, we make access to health care more achievable.”
By law, insurance companies that want to offer plans in the state must have their proposed premiums for the following year approved by the state’s Division of Insurance.
Because of this year’s pandemic, which is expected to continue into next year, the division placed several more requirements on them to keep premiums low to ensure they don’t attempt to shift the cost of uncertainty due to the pandemic onto consumers, including the removal of any anticipated costs for a COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to become widely available in early 2021.
Those requirements also included reducing coronavirus-related cost increases, a cap on what insurers could charge for anticipated use of medical services next year and requiring all companies to remove any proposed profit increases.
Despite those new restrictions, 326 gold, silver, bronze and catastrophic plans are to be offered statewide next year, including 49 in Grand Junction and Mesa County, 19 in Moffat County, 18 in Delta County, 15 in Rio Blanco County and 14 in Garfield and Montrose counties.
The reinsurance program was approved by the Colorado Legislature and accepted by the federal government last year as a way to help insurers recover costs from the sickest of their clients who purchase plans on the marketplace.
It is a kind of insurance for insurance companies, something most insurers already have for policies they offer via the exchange.