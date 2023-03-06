Colorado’s Division of Motor Vehicles had a statewide outag on Monday and the agency was forced to cancel driver’s license appointments for the day.
The agency issued a notice asking Coloradans to reschedule.
This outage due to “a technical issue” affects all state driver’s license offices and online services, agency officials said Monday morning.
No time was set Monday for when services would be restored. Department officials stated that updates would be provided on the agency’s social media pages and online at DMV.Colorado.gov/locations.
