DMV2GO

DEREK KUHN/Department of Revenue

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles offers a new mobile program called DMV2GO. It can provide pop-up driver’s license offices, as well as an office on wheels almost anywhere in the state. The service is meant to help underserved Coloradans, including those who live in rural areas. The program’s recreational vehicle and sports utility vehicle are shown above near Pagosa Springs.

Colorado’s Division of Motor Vehicles had a statewide outag on Monday and the agency was forced to cancel driver’s license appointments for the day.

The agency issued a notice asking Coloradans to reschedule.

