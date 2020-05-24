As Grand Junction begins to heat up, statewide snowpack appears to be below normal.
“We’re seeing above average melt,” Brian Domonkos, a snow survey supervisor for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Colorado, said.
“As of this morning the state snowpack is 62% of normal,” he said Friday. “Further southwest, snowpack numbers are even lower.”
Snow has melted at an above normal rate this month, but Domonkos added it wasn’t the highest recorded by any means.
“Snowpack peak is a bit below normal and melt is at an above normal rate, but it’s not abnormal to see snowpack where it is,” he said.
The United States Department of Agriculture snowpack summary shows the statewide snowpack is not nearly as down as 2018 numbers.
The Colorado Basin is 76% of normal snowpack and the Gunnison River Basin is at 47%. Both are below last year’s numbers but, as Domonkos explained, 2019 was an extremely high year.
The southwest part of the state shows to have the lowest snowpack numbers with the Upper Rio Grande well below its normal numbers.
According to the USDA’s water supply outlook report for May, the month of April brought widely varying precipitation to Colorado, but all major basins received below average monthly precipitation.
The basins of northern Colorado all received between 77 and 84% of average precipitation.
“So far, the 2020 water year has been a roller coaster of conditions through time and across the state and last month was no different,” a USDA news release says.