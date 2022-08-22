Steamboat fish

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Brady Wettlaufer celebrates his potential record-breaking rainbow trout on Aug. 8 at Steamboat Lake. By identifying any trends like what the fish are doing and what they’re eating, you can match that with your fishing techniques and, according to Wettlaufer, it can pay dividends. Changing his lure made all the difference, and immediately after hooking the fish, he could tell he was in for a battle. It took eight to 10 minutes, but for Wettlaufer it was time well-spent.

It is not every day in the fishing world that you come across a rainbow trout that could earn you a Master Angler Award.

It is even less common to reel in a record-breaking rainbow as you are heading back to shore.