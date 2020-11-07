Within a few steps, they likely knew your shoe size. If you had been in the door before, they knew your favorite brands.
So it was no wonder that before Benge’s Shoe Store opened Wednesday morning for its final sale, there was a line at the door.
There was a line the next morning, too, customers waiting at safe distances while eyeing the boots on the person in front of them or stacked heels and lace-ups in the large display cases on either side of the door.
But instead of being an excited group ready to walk into a shoe sale, they were sad eyes to soles — this may be the last time they set foot in Benge’s Shoe Store.
For three generations and 109 years, Benge’s has been open on Main Street in Grand Junction. It claims the title of oldest store in Grand Junction and oldest, family-owned shoe store in the state.
Stand in the middle of the shop and spin 360 degrees — older shoes displayed high on the walls, black-and-white photos, a gray carousel horse bought from a carnival in the 1950s and put on a rocking base for kids — it’s “history screaming at you,” said Bruce Benge, the store’s owner.
Now it’s The End of an Era, or at least that was how Benge and his sweetheart of 35 years, Vicki Cowan, decided to put it when they announced on Tuesday the store will close in the coming weeks.
They’ve been considering it for the past couple of years and putting it off because they didn’t want to put employees in a difficult position, Benge said.
“They’re our family,” he said. Through the years, nieces, nephews and siblings have worked at the store with employees who have become like family.
Many of them came back to organize the 3,500 pairs of shoes the store still has in stock and to help with the final sale, Benge said.
The size 11s are in the way back of the store and the size 5s are in the very front, and while 3,500 pairs of shoes might seem like a lot, their normal inventory was closer to 7,000 pairs, he said.
“Fire the buyers,” he said with a laugh. Except that he and Cowan are the buyers.
Since the 1980s, Cowan has tried on samples of every single women’s shoe the store sells. “She’s the Cinderella of the group,” he said.
They would go to the large shoe shows, and Cowan made sure the shoes they selected for the store were comfortable, stylish and likely to fit their customers well.
COVID-19 changed all that and more, of course.
There are no shoe shows to go to. It’s all on Zoom and that’s not the same, he said.
And with the pandemic, “there are people I still haven’t seen,” he said.
Some customers don’t feel comfortable to be out shopping these days, “and I understand,” he said.
One of the first customers in the door Wednesday told Benge that before that day, she hadn’t been downtown in five months.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty” with COVID-19, he said.
So as he considered 2021 and rolling the dice, he decided “no.”
The business is a good one, “it’s a doable task,” he said. “We’re not going out of business because we have to.”
“I’ve got a son, but he doesn’t have any interest in the shoe business,” Benge said.
Others he has approached weren’t in the right position to continue with the business either, but there’s still a little time. “Who knows, maybe someone comes along,” he said.
But for him, “I just know it’s time to move on,” Benge said.
He’s 70, and “I plan to do what I want,” he said.
However, he’ll miss the interaction with customers who have become friends and the feeling of closeness to his father and grandfather that comes with being in the store.
His grandfather, Bertrand Benge, opened Benge’s Shoes at 422 Main Street in 1911, a year after moving to Grand Junction from Winterset, Iowa. His son, Harry, was born about a month after the store opened.
Bertrand Benge later bought 514 Main Street, and moved the store to the larger space in 1921.
The store had open stock shelving, so Bertrand Benge used empty shoeboxes to help fill the shelves, so anyone who walked in would think, “Oh, he has a lot of shoes!” Bruce Benge said.
Harry Benge became a store partner in 1935 and later the owner, and Bruce Benge became a partner in 1975 and owner in 1977.
The store then sold shoes for women as well as men and kids, and Harry Benge tried to convince Bruce that the latter were a losing proposition.
“If I would have listened I would have saved thousands of dollars,” Bruce Benge said.
For many years now, the store has focused primarily on women’s shoes and bags and offering the best customer service possible.
With stores like Benge’s “it’s not just a shoe store, it’s an experience,” said Brandon Stam, executive director for Downtown Grand Junction.
While he and downtown business owners he has spoken to are sad to see Benge’s Shoes close, they’re happy to wish Benge well in this next chapter of his life, Stam said.
Benge made it his business to not only run a good store, but to be involved downtown and in the community, Stam said.
Last year, Downtown Grand Junction revisited the plan for downtown that had been put in place in 1981.
Benge was on the committee that created the 1981 plan and also part of the committee that updated it in 2019.
“He had a really cool perspective from being involved in both plans,” Stam said.
Benge has served on a number of boards in the community, along with that of Downtown Grand Junction, and through the years the store has supported many local nonprofits and organizations through donations.
“That’s what you do when you’re a business such as ours,” Benge said. “The community is where you’ve got to play.”
It has made his name and face a familiar one, but it also made Wednesday difficult despite being a great day business-wise, Benge said.
Customers and dear friends came in to tell him stories about favorite pairs of shoes or shopping at the store during Christmas break from college or something they remember about his father and mother.
It was fun, but there were a lot of tears, he admitted.
At one point on Wednesday morning, a customer placed an Enstrom Candies bag on the checkout counter and said, “I thought you might need chocolate today,” before shopping for shoes.
Meanwhile, customers continued to wait outside as only 12 could be inside the store at any given time.
Sharon Jordan recalled shoes she had purchased at Benge’s since the early 1970s.
“They’ve got great shoes. They find the good stuff,” she said, before entering the store to look for shoes for herself and her daughter, who was at work that morning.
Vanessa McClellan, a physician who heard about the store’s closing from a patient and fellow Benge’s fan, was happy Wednesday happened to be her day off.
In the 10 years she has shopped at Benge’s, McClellan said she appreciated the personalized service, the quality and style of the shoes, Pikolinos in particular, which aren’t sold anywhere else in town as far as she knows.
“It was so great that we had a store …” McClellan said. “Where am I going to go?”