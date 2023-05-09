Fans at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series have a tradition of keeping beach balls airborne between innings of games. JUCO draws more than 125,000 people during the week of the tournament, which begins May 27 at Suplizio Field, the culmination of a busy month of events at the Lincoln Park Sports Complex.
Palisade’s Maya Znamenacek finished third in the Western Slope League triple jump last week at Stocker Stadium. The annual Southwestern League and Western Slope League track and field meet is a two-day meet with more than 30 teams competing.
Brooke Chang, senior at Caprock High School, competes in the triple jump this past weekend. The annual Southwestern League and Western Slope League track and field meet goes two days and has more than 30 teams competing.
Fans at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series have a tradition of keeping beach balls airborne between innings of games. JUCO draws more than 125,000 people during the week of the tournament, which begins May 27 at Suplizio Field, the culmination of a busy month of events at the Lincoln Park Sports Complex.
SCOTT CRABTREE/The Daily Sentinel
The stands at Stocker Stadium were full of spectators at the School District 51 Special Olympics event on May 2.
Palisade’s Maya Znamenacek finished third in the Western Slope League triple jump last week at Stocker Stadium. The annual Southwestern League and Western Slope League track and field meet is a two-day meet with more than 30 teams competing.
SCOTT CRABTREE/The Daily Sentinel
SCOTT CRABTREE/The Daily Sentinel
Brooke Chang, senior at Caprock High School, competes in the triple jump this past weekend. The annual Southwestern League and Western Slope League track and field meet goes two days and has more than 30 teams competing.
This May, more events are being held at Lincoln Park’s stadium complex than there are days in the month, and the city of Grand Junction is charged with maintaining that complex through all the usage.
Between them, Suplizio Field and Stocker Stadium are hosting 37 events in May, from sports to graduation, and the month will be packed with spectators and participants alike.
To this point of the month and what is left on the schedule include eight Grand Junction Jackalopes practices, seven graduation ceremonies, seven or eight days of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, seven days of track and field events, seven varsity baseball games, and Colorado Mesa University’s family night baseball game, complete with firework show.
Last weekend there was a two-day track and field meet with more than 30 teams participating, and this weekend there will be another smaller two-day meet.
“That’s the name of the game, that’s the goal,” Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
Next week, there will be seven graduations — five high school and two CMU ceremonies — and that means thousands of people in the stands and on the turf at Stocker Stadium for those events.
Sherbenou said the city is able to manage so many big events at one location in the same month because of staff and the city’s partners working together well.
In particular, Sherbenou noted the roles played by Matt James and Jennifer Howard in customer support, and Jeff Anderson and Bill Johnson on the facilities side.
“It’s a tremendous amount of utilization that happens, and we have to handle that,” Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou also touted the use of the city’s seasonal events team, a 26-person team that helps with large events at Lincoln Park, downtown and at Las Colonias Park.
The city is hosting a seasonal hiring event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln Park Barn.
There are some advantages in the way the stadiums are designed, with football/track and field on one side and baseball on the other.
“It really does allow you to kind of bounce back and forth,” Sherbenou said.
Over the course of the month, crews have to make sure the baseball field at Suplizio, which is grass, is taken care of.
“The health of the field is the most important, so that’s something we work diligently on,” Sherbenou said.
That field and the end of the month, Grand Junction and Suplizio Field will be host to one of the biggest events of the year when the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series begins on Saturday, May 27.
The event will bring in more than 125,000 people into Suplizio Field. The first day, there are four games on the field, followed by three days of three games each.
Really, Sherbenou said, maintaining the field and other facilities is a year-round job, with December and January the only months the stadiums aren’t hosting events.
“It’s all just making sure those users can coexist and each organization can achieve its goals,” Sherbenou said.