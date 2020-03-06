The track at Stocker Stadium has reached the end of its usable life and needs to be replaced, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou told the City Council at its Wednesday meeting.
The city budgeted $180,000 for the replacement in its 2020 budget, but estimated it would cost $350,000. Sherbenou said the city put out a request for proposals for the track replacement in February and had a low bid around $326,000.
Tracks like the one at Stocker Stadium, which was last replaced in 2002, have a usable life of 10 to 12 years, Sherbenou said. He said the current track is well beyond that. The surface has been worn down considerably, Sherbenou said, and it is delaminating from the subsurface in several areas.
The city will not have to fund the new track alone, Sherbenou said with School District 51 contributing $45,000 and the Parks Improvement Advisory Board (PIAB) adding another $90,000. The total left the city around $11,000 short of the low bid, City Manager Greg Caton said. He said the city could make up the difference using capital improvement funds.
“We anticipated partnership,” Caton said. “So the city’s dollars, our dollars were $180,000. So if you do the math we are a bit short — 180 plus 90 plus 45 we get to about 315. We had hoped for some additional partnership. Fortunately it actually came in under what our gross amount was.”
Council member Anna Stout asked what other partners the city thought would come forward. Caton said he had hoped Colorado Mesa University and Mesa County would have contributed directly — they are partners in PIAB, which is providing funding. He also said the city thought District 51 might contribute more.
“We have approached those individuals separately, but because PIAB had contributed $90,000, several of them thought that carried their contribution as representing their agency,” Caton said.
Mayor Pro Tem Duke Wortmann said the city will continue to press other organizations like Mesa County and District 51 to contribute to projects that benefit their constituents as well.
“It’s caused a lot of aggravation on the street because we bring a posture now to meetings that we’re not going to get run over by everybody else,” Wortmann said. “We’re going to collaborate. We’re going to step up and do the right thing, but we’re also going to ask properly that we have partnerships.”
The council voted unanimously to approve a contract with Denver-based Renner Sports Surfaces to do the track work. The city will fund a total of $191,500 of the $326,000.
Sherbenou said preconstruction meetings will begin in May with construction beginning in mid-June after graduations and the Special Olympics. He said the construction is scheduled to be completed by late August or early September. Wortmann said the track replacement was a sensible project to fund.
“It’s investment in infrastructure,” Wortmann said. “It’s investment in healthy things. It’s not an investment in things that we don’t use. We use this facility. So it’s just another fact that we have to go and ask the tough questions. We’re not looked at as the good guys in the room a lot of times, but we are looked at as people that are going to ask the hard questions.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The City Council approved a slate of ordinance changes to regulate food trucks within the city. The vote was not unanimous with council member Kraig Andrews opposed.
The new ordinance clarifies temporary use standards for food trucks, establishes districts where those businesses can operate and provides standards for the operation of food trucks on private property as permanent uses.